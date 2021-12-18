Romina Marcos is the winner of “Las Estrellas dance en Hoy”

The daughter of the famous Niurka Marcos, Romina Marcos has been the winner of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy” with her partner Josh, an award that without a doubt she had very well deserved to have in her possession.

That’s right, Romina Marcos and Josh they became the winners of the second season of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”, because to be true, the couple became one of the favorites.

This past Friday, December 17, the final of the second season of “The Stars dance in Today“, reality show on the morning of Televisa, where several celebrities competed on the dance floor.

However, only one of the couples managed to win the competition and it was Romina Marcos and Josh.

It may interest you: Romina Marcos, Niurka’s daughter, launches herself as a singer

And it is that, the production prepared a spectacular musical number at the beginning that concluded with the judges, conductors and participants.

For every million votes, the couples got an extra point, for which the last five couples danced for the last time on the floor.

In fact, Niurka’s daughter achieved a perfect grade in one of her choreographies along with Josh, so the young couple became one of the favorites to reach the grand finale of the second season of the dance contest.

It should be noted that the five couples were: Gaby Carrillo and Augustín Arana, Mariazel and Yurem, Tony Garza and Arantza, Romina and the actor Josh and Pía and Moisés who managed to demonstrate their ability in dance and managed to captivate the audience with their choreography.

The morning of Televisa received 51 million 124 thousand 026 votes, for which the host Galilea Montijo announced how the places of the competition were left, since the fifth place went to Gaby and Agustín who received 65 points.

While fourth place went to Aranza and Toni Garza, third place went to Marizel and Yurem, second place went to Pía Sanz and Moisés Peñaloza who got 79 points, so the first place was obtained by Niurka Marcos’s daughter with 80 points.

On the other hand, the young singer is 26 years old and from a young age has shown her talent by participating in some projects on Televisa.

However, his participation in the morning’s reality show managed to cause a sensation on social networks for his great choreography and what to say about his flirtatious moments with Josh.

However, after several weeks of competitions, Romina Marcos and Josh managed to convince the public and were crowned the absolute winners of the second season of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”.

For their part, the fans of the young singer and influencer have sent congratulations to the famous through their official accounts on social networks.