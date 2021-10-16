Romina Marcos, Niurka’s daughter launches as a singer | Instagram

Recently the beautiful Romina Marcos has released her first musical theme “they told me no”, launching herself as a singer and going straight to fame, this after appearing in the famous Inseparables program where she has been a sensation.

The daughter of Niurka Marcos, premiered today, Friday, October 15, his new song titled “They told me no.”

Romina Marcos is the daughter of the famous actress Niurka, however, she is currently looking to fly alone, proving that she has a talent for the artistic guild.

In fact, we have seen this by participating in several reality shows where we could learn a little more about his personality and now with his facet as singer, Romi opened her heart in her first song “I was told not to”.

It should be noted that the musical theme is already available on all digital platforms and has a revealing letter where it expresses its feelings and what it has been like to stand out in a world of prejudices and stereotypes.

In addition, the song conveys an important empowering message that young women could relate to.

The beautiful woman recently cut her great mane of broken hair to surprise with an outfit very different from the girl we saw on the Televisa reality show Inseparables and this could also mean a new era of changes and especially going against the stereotype feminine.

In the video for Romina’s new song that is now available on YouTube, we see the tiktoker also wearing oversized sweatshirts, among other outfits, while she sings, dances and enjoys her song in an apartment very much in the style of Mexico City. .

On the other hand, at the beginning we see her bleached hair, however, she is surprising when she begins to paint it a pink tone that screams her new facet.

They told me no, that she wasn’t pretty, that she didn’t have a face and neither did she have a body. They told me no, why so much tattoo, that I was not a young lady who had no education, “is heard in the song.

Through her singing and her participation in different reality shows, Romina makes it clear that she wants to have her own style and personality so that she can be recognized by herself and not by her family.

However, on several occasions she has made it clear that she has an excellent relationship with her mother, but now the interpreter is looking for her own path and to gain fame and popularity with her own personality, something that is undoubtedly to be admired and thanks to her efforts. in the media, little by little he will achieve it.