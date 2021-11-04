

DeSantis has been a fervent critic of the Biden Administration’s anticovid policies.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

MIAMI – The Governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis announced this Thursday that he will file a lawsuit against a US government measure that obliges employers to vaccinate their staff against coronavirus, considering it “unconstitutional”.

The Democratic administration announced today that private companies with more than 100 employees will have to guarantee as of January 4 that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19.

DeSantis, who considers the so-called Emergency Temporary Regulation (ETS) “illegal” and without authorization from Congress, He said he will file the lawsuit this Friday with the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit., based in Atlanta.

The Republican, who will seek reelection in 2022, has pushed through a series of lawsuits and laws in complete opposition to the Biden government mainly for handling the pandemic, but also for immigration policy.

According to the DeSantis Government, Biden’s order will affect nearly 9,000 Florida employers and 4.5 million Floridians they employ, who make up 60% of the state’s workforce.

“The federal government cannot unilaterally impose a medical policy under the guise of regulation of the workplace,” said the Republican.

The state attorney general, Ashley Moody, said for her part that the idea is to stop the “overreach” of Democrat Biden.

He indicated that the president does not have the power to impose health policies through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Department of Labor.

In case of not wanting to be vaccinated, the workers of these large companies will have to undergo weekly tests and also wear a mask all the time.

It is the most significant measure applied so far in the workplace against the pandemic by the Government, as it can affect up to 84 million private sector workers, according to White House calculations.

A second measure that will also take effect on January 4 is the vaccination requirement for all medical center workers participating in the public Medicare or Medicaid programs.

This second term affects more than 17 million workers.

About 70% of the adult population in the United States is already vaccinated with the full schedule, a figure that has risen in recent months since the government began putting pressure on companies to force their workers to receive the serum. .

You may also like:

• Ron DeSantis threatened to sue the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccination mandate

• COVID: The decision of the owner of a building in Florida that requires tenants to be vaccinated “or leave” causes controversy

• 54 teachers and nine students have died of COVID-19 in Florida since July