10/24/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, certified his third defeat at the head of the sports project against Real Madrid in LaLiga. Kun Agüero’s goal in the final bars did not serve to cancel those of David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez andl Real Madrid stormed the Camp Nou to take the three points and become the virtual leader of LaLiga.

The Dutchman, who remains at the center of the hurricane due to the poor results of the team and the poor level of play, he has become the second coach in the club’s history to end his first three Classics with defeat. The whites signed, in this way, their fourth consecutive victory against the Barça team (the best record since 1965) and a total of five games without losing.

3 – Ronald Koeman 🇳🇱 has become the second coach in the history of @LaLiga to lose his first three # ElClásico matches, after Patrick O’Connell between 1935 and 1940, also with Barcelona. Pain. pic.twitter.com/XuXGMAjHyv – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2021

Only Patrick O’Connell had so far signed three defeats in his first three Clásicos in LaLiga between 1935 and 1940. The defeat comes in a delicate situation for FC Barcelona, ​​which has not shown a high level throughout the season and it is one of the most vulnerable teams, after the departure of Leo Messi from the club and the serious economic crisis.

Ronald Koeman, under suspicion

The defeat at the Camp Nou against Real Madrid, despite the good image left by the team, dlook at the specially touched figure of Ronald Koeman. After the goals conceded against Bayern and Benfica, in addition to the defeat at Wanda Metropolitano, the Dutchman continues to be the main one pointed out by the Barça fans, who do not stop adding defeats in the big games.

So far, the coach has managed a total of 65 games: 40 wins, 11 draws and 14 losses. He took the reins in one of the club’s most difficult moments after succumbing 2-8 to Bayern in the Champions League: he gifted the youth team and won the Copa del Rey last season, but the level of play and the bad results in the big games condition him in every way.