10/29/2021 at 8:55 AM CEST

Former FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is the one with the worst scoring record in LaLiga in the last two decades: he has achieved an average of 1.96 points per game, the lowest since the time of Frank Rijkaard. The defeat by the minimum in the Vallecas Stadium has set off all the alarms and the Barça leadership has decided to dispense with their services immediately.

The Dutchman, who took the reins of the first team after the debacle (2-8) in the Champions League against Bayern, has played a total of 67 matches between all competitions with 40 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses. In LaLiga, these numbers are even more alarming: He has only won 28 of the 48 games played (58.3%), the worst record since Radomir Antic (50%) with 9 wins in 18 games.

Ronald Koeman’s points per game record at Barcelona is one of the worst in recent history 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZV8pWCncaT – B / R Football (@brfootball) October 28, 2021

The former Netherlands coach ranks tail of recent coaches with those 1.96 points per game. The list is made up of: Luis Enrique (2.41), Tito Vilanova (2.39), Pep Guardiola (2.36), Ernesto Valverde (2.23), Tata Martino (2.22), Quique Setién (2.08) and Frank Rijkaard (1.99). Led by Koeman, the club won the Copa del Rey last season, Leo Messi’s last trophy.

Xavi Hernández, the great illusion culé

Former FC Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernández will take over the reins of the first team in the coming weeks after his adventure at Al-Saad, where he has won a total of seven titles. Until now, the subsidiary’s coach, Sergi Barjuan, will assume the leadership of the team on an interim basis until the arrival of one of the most important players in the recent history of the club is announced.

The one from Terrassa is a firm defender of Barça ideals and one of the most respected figures by the club’s estates. His game proposal, his offensive vocation and his great relationship with the heavyweights of the locker room are key factors that excite a fan tired of the results in recent months: Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga and could fall in the group stage of the Champions League.