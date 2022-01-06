01/06/2022 at 15:49 CET

Ronaldo has no qualms when it comes to taking out the broom in the Cruzeiro. And his new victim has been Fabio, the goalkeeper who defended the goal of Celeste de Belo Horizonte for 17 years, where he reached the number of 976 games. Well, the new management of the club has decided to dispense with their services, in a decision that has caught everyone on the wrong foot.

The ‘Phenomenon’, who controls 90% of the club’s shares, has not had any kind of touch with the 41-year-old goalkeeper, who remained loyal to the club despite having two consecutive seasons in Serie B. And the crooked has exploded on social networks against what they consider a lack of respect by the new administration towards the great idol of the club’s modern history. Criticism of Ronaldo has also spread to the Brazilian press.

Fabio It appears in all the photographs of the last conquests of the entity: the two Brazilian Cups (2017 and 2018) and the two consecutive Brasileiroes (2013 and 2014). In his curriculum with the celestial entity there are 13 titles and 34 penalties arrested, which is one of his great specialties.

Fabio had idol status at Cruzeiro

| Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro

The goalkeeper, very hurt, explained that the new technical secretariat did not give him the option of adapting to the new salary ceiling, which he was willing to take advantage of. With the approval of the owner RonaldoAll they did was show him the exit door in the worst possible way. The club defends itself arguing that the decision was made “due to financial responsibility.”

At full speed, the ‘Phenomenon’ has fired the technical secretary, the coach, Vanderlei Luxemburg, who curiously directed him at the Seleçao and Real Madrid, and his entire coaching staff. And he has started cleaning the locker room, with the aim of reducing the salary bill and changing the environment to try to return to Serie A, after two calamitous seasons in the silver division of Brazilian football.

Ronaldo has already hired a new coach, the 38-year-old Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, who was in Pachuca, in the Mexican league, and who will have his first experience on a Brazilian bench. The former Barça and Madrid player is looking for the profile of a young professional, hungry and eager to progress, and who is going to take on the world.