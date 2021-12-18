12/18/2021 at 20:07 CET

Ronaldo is very strong in his project as a sports manager. This Saturday, it was confirmed that the former Barça and Madrid player takes 90% of the shareholding control of Cruzeiro, a historic Brazilian football in very low hours that will complete its third consecutive season in Serie B. in 2022 The operation will require an investment of the Phenomenon that will exceed 60 million euros.

The announcement of the purchase of the Cruzeiro, which will be formalized in the coming days, was made this Saturday in Sao Paulo in a meeting where they were present Ronaldo, who will be the new owner, the president of the Minas Gerais club, Sergio Santos Rodrigues, and representatives of the Brazilian stock brokerage, XP Investimentos.

Ronaldo, which is already the majority partner of Valladolid, was exultant about the purchase of the club, in which he professionalized and launched him to stardom. “I am happy to have completed this operation, I have a lot to contribute to Cruzeiro to take the club to the place where it deserves to be. There is a lot of work ahead, for this, I ask the fans to connect with the club in nine, to return to go to the stadium, we will need all the outside and the unity of the people of Cruzeiro “, assured the excrack.

“It is not a time to celebrate anything, because we have a lot of work and ambition, because our ambition is none other than to make Cruzeiro a giant club again”added the Phenomenon.

The heavenly club lived its last splendorous moment when it won the Brasileirao twice in a row (2013 and 2014) and two Brazil Cups (2017 and 2018). In 2019, however, he surprisingly lost the category and started an economic and financial drama that has put the club in an extreme situation. And, since then, there was no way to return to the elite category of the Brasileirao and, even, he was in danger of finishing in Serie C, while his eternal rival, At. Mineiro has been the team of the year in Brazil, with the League and Cup double. The current Cruzeiro coach is Vanderlei Luxembourg.

Ronaldo played for Cruzeiro between 1993 and 1994, scoring 56 goals in 58 games, which earned him, at age 17, being called up by Carlos Alberto Parreira for the World Cup 94, in the United States, where he would not play for a minute. The forward would later start his European stint at PSV Eindhoven.