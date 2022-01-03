01/03/2022 at 15:55 CET

The director of the Office of the Presidency of Real Valladolid, David Espinar, has confirmed this Monday that the president of the Blanquivioleta club, Ronaldo Nazário “He is confined in Sao Paulo, but he is well and with mild symptoms, so when he completes the period of isolation he will resume his activity.”

As he explained at a press conference, after presenting Jon morcillo as a new Real Valladolid player until the end of the season, “Ronaldo he has been undergoing continuous tests in Brazil, but yesterday he tested positive, which prevented him from going to the anniversary of Cruzeiro, a club in which he is making arrangements to be an owner “.

“He has always been very careful with this disease, but in Brazil the infection rate has been very high and has tested positive, although with mild symptoms, which points to a speedy recovery,” he added. Thorn, who has warned that this situation “will delay his arrival in Spain for a few days.”

Precisely, the covid is also influencing the efforts of the Real Valladolid sports director, Fran sanchez, at the time of releasing some players in the winter market since, although he has admitted that “there have been several footballers who have asked to leave, to look for more minutes”, the premise is “never weaken the team” .

In this sense, it is awaiting what the tests to which the Real Valladolid players have been subjected this Monday and the injuries – such as the one that occurred The Yamiq in yesterday’s match against Leganés-, to be able to make decisions regarding possible exits.

“I do not want to rush without having all the data on the situation of the team, because the competition continues, on Wednesday there is a demanding Copa del Rey match against Betis, and we have to analyze which exits there may be and which ones are not due to needs of the technician “, has specified.