

Ronaldo Nazario showed the Valladolid players that he knows how to reward effort.

Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo Nazario, had an impressive gesture with the players of Real Valladolid, the team he owns, whom gave them a Playstation 5 console after having achieved a string of victories in the league.

The gesture in the form of a reward made by the ‘Phenomenon’, It was in the 2020-2021 season after the team achieved a five-game winning streak. As a reward for the great moment that the players had, Ronaldo bought a new generation console for each player, this was announced by Saidy Janko in statements to blick.ch.

“Once, after a win, he gave us all a PlayStation 5,” Janko commented. on the gesture the former World Champion with Brazil. However, this motivational action did not prevent the team from going downhill just three years after being promoted to the First Division of Spanish football.

Among other gestures that the former Real Madrid player has had with whom his employees are, is the fact that he has invited them to play at his home or take them to play video games online with Argentine Juventus striker Paulo Dybala or the Brazilian winger Douglas Costa.

Ronaldo Nazario bought another soccer team

Recently Ronaldo Nazario became the owner of a soccer team for the second time after acquiring 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro from Brazil, the team where he began his career as a professional footballer in 1994.

The phenomenon’ paid more than $ 77 million to become a majority shareholder of the Belo Horizonte team The same that gave him the opportunity to debut as a professional, and to which he assured that he would return his years of glory.

It should be noted that the Cruzeiro has been in the Second Division of Brazil for a couple of years, He is also immersed in financial problems for which he owes a total of $ 300 million dollars, which means that Ronaldo’s work with his new team will be quite complicated.

