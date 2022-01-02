01/02/2022 at 3:43 PM CET

The ex-footballer Ronaldo Nazario It has tested positive for covid-19 and will not be able to be present at the party for the 101 years of Cruzeiro, of which it has been the majority shareholder since last month, the Brazilian club itself reported this Sunday.

The acquisition by Ronaldo 90% of Cruzeiro’s shares was announced on December 18 and on January 2, the “Phenomenon” was scheduled to lead a series of events to be held for the 101 years of the club, which has been in the Second Division since 2019 .

However, his presence was thwarted after the positive in covid, which was confirmed this same Sunday, according to a statement from the club in which it is also reported that Ronaldo is with “mild symptoms”, but will remain “confined” and “at rest” .

The former player began his professional career precisely at Cruzeiro, where he played between 1992 and 1994, when he embarked on his European adventure, which led him to PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Real Madrid and culminated in Milan, from the that in 2008 he returned to Brazil to retire at Corinthians in 2011.

Cruzeiro faces a very serious financial crisis and Ronaldo will disburse 400 million reais (about 72.7 million dollars) for 90% of the shares of the entity, now converted into a commercial corporation.

Ronaldo, who is also the majority shareholder of Spanish Valladolid, has already made some controversial decisions to face this situation and begin to put the club’s finances in order, whose debts are estimated at over 300 million dollars.

The first of them was the removal of the coach Wanderlei Luxembourg, who had led him in the Brazilian national team and Real Madrid and had been in charge of Cruzeiro since the middle of last year, when he arrived with the mission of taking the club back to the First Division, but was unsuccessful.