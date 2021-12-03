The veteran player of the Lions of Caracas, Ronny Cedeño, this Thursday night he joined the select club of the 800 hits for life in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

On Thursday night in the meeting between Lions and Sharks, veteran Ronny Cedeño, shot his unstoppable number 800 for life in his history as a player in the Venezuelan ball.

At the top of the ninth episode, Cedeño wrote one more page in his history in the LVBP as one of the most prominent Creole baseball players on the Venezuelan winter circuit.

Here the report:

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ HITS! 👏🏼 Ronny Cedeño becomes the 21st player in the history of #LVBP with this number of hits! # LaPasiónDeTodos ⚾🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/9DZzXQoHW6 – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) December 3, 2021

Yes sirs! This was Ronny Cedeño’s hit 800 in the #LVBP 💥 Congratulations Ronny! 💪🏼 # LaPasiónDeTodos | 📺: @IVCnetworks pic.twitter.com/rmOA76YGtZ – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) December 3, 2021

The performance throughout his career in the LVBP by Ronny Cedeño has been really outstanding, playing a total of 17 campaigns with three teams in the league, his first 9 seasons were with the Tigres de Aragua, then he played six with the Navegantes del Magallanes and their last two harvests have been in the uniform of the Leones del Caracas.

Cedeño became the 21st player to reach this figure in LVBP history, equaling the legendary Alfonso Carrasquel in 20th place.

Ronny Cedeño reached 800 hits in the @lvbp and equaled Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel for 20th all-time. pic.twitter.com/4vGrWu2xVs – Carlos Parra (@CARLOSPARRAE) December 3, 2021

In the same way, he becomes the third player to have 800 hits, 50 or more homers and an OPS of .750, sharing this statistic with José Castillo and René Reyes.

List of players in the history of the @LVBP_Oficial with +800 hits, +50 HR and .750 OPS: 1. José Castillo

2. René Reyes

3. RONNY CEDEÑO 🦁 The end. – Manuel Alejandro Ortiz (@elmanuortiz) December 3, 2021

Champion, Rookie of the Year, everyday player, the typical “annoying” in his early years with Tigres de Aragua. Then Magellan and now with Leones he reaches 800 hits, a 21st player in the history of the LVBP who reaches that number of indisputable numbers. Ronny Cedeño, 💪⚾🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXPQy5CkXv – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) December 3, 2021

Ronny Cedeño hit count

Season 05-06 – 60 hits Season 06-07 – 31 hits Season 07-08 – 62 hits Season 08-09 – 53 hits Season 09-10 – 45 hits Season 10-11 – 36 hits Season 11-12 – 25 hits Season 12-13 – 22 hits Season 13-14 – 41 hits Season 14-15 – 59 hits Season 15-16 – 56 hits Season 16-17 – 74 hits Season 17-18 – 72 hits Season 18-19 – 64 hits Season 19 -20 – 31 hits Season 20-21 – 37 hits Season 21-22 – 32 hits

Author: Luis Cáceres