Apple TV has an interesting project on the horizon that will undoubtedly catch your attention, as it is related to an actress considered a legend of classic Hollywood cinema. It is a biographical film of famous British performer Audrey Hepburn, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and starring fellow Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara, as this legendary actress best known for films. like: Diamonds for Breakfast – 88% or Breakfast at Tifanny’s, Roman Holiday – 98%, Sabrina – 65%, Funny Face and My Fair Lady – 96%.

You may also like: Actors who looked unrecognizable under makeup

According to information from Deadline, Mara is also producing this biographical feature film, and it represents its third title as a producer after the documentary The End of Medicine and the dramatic thriller, The Truth About Emanuel. Luca guadagnino, director of this next biopic of Audrey, was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Call Me For Your Name – 97% in 2018. Although Guadagnino He did not take the statuette, the film did win an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay written by James Ivory, and this film launched Timothée Chalamet to stardom, who also earned a Best Actor nomination.

Rooney mara is a 36-year-old American actress who began her artistic career in television and independent films, and gained further recognition for a supporting role in David Fincher’s biographical drama Red Social – 96%. Mara rose to fame when she played Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – 86%, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. His career continued to advance with leading roles in films such as Secondary Effects – 83%, She – 95% and Carol – 94%, which were commercial hits and got positive reviews. For the latter, she won the Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actress and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Do not miss: The Alley of Lost Souls (Nightmare Alley) already has a critical rating

Among the most recent performances of Rooney is your participation in Nightmare alley o El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It is a neo-noir psychological suspense film that has a script written by himself del Toro in collaboration with Kim Morgan and is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. In addition to having MaraThe cast of the film includes other renowned actors, such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn.

Mara is now an acclaimed actress whose work is recognized around the world. In addition to pursuing her artistic career, she is known for her charitable work as a supervisor for the Uweza Foundation, which supports empowerment programs for children and families in Nairobi’s Kibera slum. She is also the founder of the vegan clothing line Hiraeth Collective. Also, Mara is in a relationship with actor Joaquin Phoenix (Her, Joker – 91%, C’mon C’mon – 100%, Dreams of Freedom – 91%) with whom you have a child.

Regarding the biographical project of Audrey, It is not known when it will begin filming and less does it have a release date. Either way, the film is expected to pay a worthy tribute to this great figure of cinema and not disappoint fans of Mara nor those of Hepburn.

In case you missed it: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, by David Fincher, what did the critics say at its premiere?

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');