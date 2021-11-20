11/20/2021 at 4:53 PM CET

The Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy returned to the leadership of the DP World Tour Championship 2021, which is played at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, dfter dominating on the first day, with 202 hits (-14).

McIlroy who made a double ‘bogey’ on the 18th hole of the second round and for which he lost first place, came out willing to show that his fitness allowed him to be a clear contender for the final victory.

Did not have, yesHowever, the Northern Irishman made a good start with another double bogey on hole 1, but there his doubts ended with six birdies., until hole 17 made a ‘bogey’. On the 18th he had it burned into his head and McIlroy signed a ‘birdie’ to deliver a card of 67 strokes (-5) that allows him to be the leader again.

Just a rent hit

Its advantage however is sOnly 1 hit compared to the Englishman Sam Horsfield and 2 with the Scotsman Robert Macintyre and the Swede Alexander Bjork.

The American Collin Morikawa, leader of the ‘Race to Dubai’ and number two in the world, is fifth to three shots of McIlroy and he still has a chance to win the tournament and be the Best Player of the European Tour of the 2021 season.

Regarding the Spanish participation, the Castellón Sergio García presented a card with +2 strokes, which took him away from the front positions to 23rd with 211 strokes (-5).

The barcelonian Adri Arnaus and the canary Rafael Cabrera also appear in position 23 with those 211 hits, in the absence of the final day of the tournament that will close the 2021 season of the European Tour.