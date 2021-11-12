

Spanish singer Rosalía poses in the press room with the awards for “Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album”, “Album of the Year” and “Best Urban Song” during the 20th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Bridget Bennet / .

There is no doubt that Bachata genre has managed to position itself as one of the best Latin rhythms today, being heard in various countries in Europe and Latin America. Thanks to the wide repertoire of the ambassador artists of this genre such as Juan Luis Guerra, Toby Love, Prince Royce and Romeo Santos, bachata was placed on the map of the music industry worldwide.

Now, everything seems to indicate that bachata will once again be taken into account by various artists with the intention of innovating and thus providing users with a totally new song different from its artistic repercussion. Such is the case of the Catalan artist Rosalía, who released last Thursday her first single entitled ‘La Fama’ in collaboration with The Weeknd.

The single is part of ‘Motomami’, Rosalía’s next album to be released in 2022. The video clip shows a reinvented bachatero rhythm that paid homage to that rhythm in the early 2000s. It is no secret to anyone that the music of Aventura or Romeo Santos greatly influenced Rosalía’s career, since the artist grew up in the millennial era where the bachata genre was very present in her daily life.

The song itself shows us how a person obsessed with fame does whatever he pleases to achieve his goals, regardless of the cost that this may imply. Basically the single covers everything that someone must sacrifice when having a relationship, even murdering the person you love the most in life.

The video clip ‘La Fama’ exceeded two million reproductions

It was not expected that this song was going to become trending tropic on YouTube, mainly because Rosalía made a good market strategy by showing these first indications that music lovers will hear when the album ‘Motomami’ is released for next year.

In just 20 hours after the single was released on the platform, ‘La Fama’ has already exceeded two million reproductions. Without a doubt, this song will be a topic of conversation on social networks and it will score abysmal numbers on both Spotify and the Billboard charts.

