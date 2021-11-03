Rosalía and Rauw Alejadro travel to Mexico and show off their love | Instagram

The famous singer Rosalía has traveled to Mexico recently, something that undoubtedly surprised many and also looks better than ever, because she showed off her tremendous figure while wearing a swimsuit with which the temperature rose.

Rosalía became a trend within social networks by sharing a series of photographs on her official Instagram account.

In them he boasts the spectacular figure that he has at 28 years of age through a flirty orange swimsuit.

However, the detail that drew attention is that the singer Spanish he was vacationing somewhere in Mexico, which drove his admirers in that country crazy.

As expected, the series of photos shared on his official Instagram account did not go unnoticed by his followers, since in just a few hours he managed to exceed 3.4 million likes.

In addition, in the comments section it is possible to read the hundreds of compliments he received for showing off his figure in a flirty swimsuit.

On the other hand, in addition to showing off her impact curves in front of the camera lens, the Spaniard boasted the funny moments she lived alongside Rauw Alejandro.

Likewise, the singer boasted to her more than 17.5 million followers the photograph that was taken next to the mariachi and the landscapes of the places where she was hosted.

As you may recall, their love affair was officially confirmed when the Puerto Rican celebrated the singer’s birthday by giving her a tender kiss on the cheek.

However, it was rumored before, as they had been seen holding hands and having flirty interactions on social networks.

This is how after keeping their romance a secret for a long time, the couple no longer have a problem in showing their love and as proof of this, a video was found several weeks ago, in which both are seen traveling in a car. and then make a secret greeting.

It is worth mentioning that Rauw Alejandro studied in the United States thanks to a scholarship to play soccer, since he apparently wanted to be a soccer player.

However, his life changed when he ventured into music in 2014 and two years later he released the album ‘Punto de Equilibrio’, the first of his artistic career.