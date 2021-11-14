Rosalía dances flirtatiously to The Weeknd in her new collaboration | INSTAGRAM

Since Rosalia and The Weeknd announced that they would have a collaboration, The fans of the two artists were quite excited to see what the result of this peculiar combination would be And that was how the launch of the video came in which they would reveal their song together, at that time it is in trends #2 of Youtube music.

That’s right, the amazing and well produced video It has caught the attention of the entire internet and has achieved more than 7,400,000 views, an impressive number as well as almost 400,000 likes.

As the name of the song says, the theme addresses “Fame” and how is it that she can be charming and conquer some people, but also ensuring that she is not for everyone because she can become a superficial and quite risky lover.

Rosalía is preparing a new album, MOTOMAMI, this topic would be the first official title that will come out until the year 2022 for the whole world to hear.

In the video clip we can see how the Spanish is in charge of interpreting “fame”, using an impressive wardrobe that made versus curves in a way that we had never been able to see, glamorous and full of beauty, in addition to what was presenting an act in the that appeared singing dancing and of course showing off before the public.

At the beginning of the video we can see a special participation of Danny trejo, applauding and introducing this star who is one of his most beloved, meanwhile The Weeknd was in the audience watching carefully.

Rosalía commented regarding the creation of the song: “I wanted to write a bachata in my own way with a little story around ambition. Taking into account the lyrics of Rubén Blades and the adventure themes, so I ended up describing a story of romance with fame ”.

The song is incredible and is perfect for a good dance, as well as to listen quietly at home while doing any type of activity, the rhythm is catchy, the lyrics are fantastic and Rosalía’s participation is one of the most impressive we have seen, her fans consider her a goddess and have confirmed it with this video clip.

Continue on Show News enjoying all the best of Rosalía who was recently in Mexico visiting us and enjoying the natural beauties and cultural riches that this country offers.