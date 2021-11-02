Rosalía wears a Kylie Jenner swimsuit on a walk through Mexico | .

Recently a video was shared on social networks that became a trend in which we could see Rosalía walking through CDMX having a meeting with one of her fans who was riding her motorcycle, and a few hours ago the Spanish singer decided to reveal that He is enjoying a few days full of the pool and the beach.

The beautiful Spaniard managed to emphasize her great friendship with the Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie jenner wearing one of her new brand swimsuits Kylie swim, surely as part of a gift from the businesswoman to use and upload some photos for their social networks

On this occasion we can see that he is spending some very pleasant days in Mexico, because as he said in the aforementioned video, he is walking and spending a few days relaxing with his partner, the reggaeton singer Rauw Alejandro.

The famous singer is taking a walk through the state of Nayarit specifically visiting the Marietas islands, a spectacular site full of nature, impressive islands with a crater in the center that is one of the most important tourist attractions in the country.

We can also see that they were having an excellent time in the crystal clear waters of that place and kissing each other right in that special area of ​​Mexico.

The moment we saw the Swimwear The yellow, orange and red color was the most special, because she looks beautiful in that swimsuit that Kylie Jenner surely sent her, as well as that we could also appreciate some of her most hidden tattoos.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ROSALÍA IN HER SWIMSUIT



Rosalía is enjoying her time in Mexico and its traditions.

There is no doubt that Rosalía is beautiful and has also shown to have an excellent personality and to be very kind but that’s not all, we have also been able to see that they are enjoying Mexican traditions, you can both her boyfriend and she painted themselves as catrines and had an excellent time moment.

Of course, she also went and ate some unbeatable tacos in the Roma neighborhood, and she has already been enjoying mariachi music, a walk full of culture that astonished her and that has made her spend one of her best trips.

In social networks, images of their passage through Mexico continue to be shared and of course they will continue to share this great taste they have for this place full of culture and of course delicious food and drinks that they never forgot.