Rosalina is ready to play tennis in these hyper-realistic AI-generated images

One of the most popular and fun games in the Super Mario Bros. saga is Mario Tennis, in which classic Nintendo characters face each other in tennis matches. In that installment we played for the first time with Rosalina.

as you remember Anmo SugoiMario Tennis allowed previously non-playable characters to become playable, such as Rosalina, the cosmos-observing Princess, who made her debut in the game as a playable character and became one of the most popular characters in the saga.

Recently, the user @Tony_chan9898 shared on Twitter some images of Rosalina portrayed in a hyper-realistic way by artificial intelligence (AI). Although she did not clarify which platform she used, it must be a generator of photographs based on textual descriptions.

Rosalina is remembered for living in her planetarium, which she uses to observe the cosmos and transport herself through space. Many sparkles also inhabit her observatory, who accompany her on her trips and consider her her mother.

Rosalina, a real tennis player

In the images, we can see Rosalina dressed in the outfit she uses in the Mario Tennis saga games, with the particularity that she is portrayed realistically, bringing the character a little closer to our world.

The illustrations show Rosalina in her sports outfit, respecting the original colors of the video game and details such as her crown or hairstyle, which are exactly the same as those she has in each appearance of her in the Mario saga. In addition, there are also two images of her where we see her in her alternate outfit in white.

It is likely that after seeing these images you will want to play Mario Tennis again. It would also be seeing Rosalina’s character adapted to the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie, acclaimed and successful for the arrival of Mario, Luigi and company on the big screen.