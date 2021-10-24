10/24/2021

Sports Writing, Oct 24 (.) .- The ‘Rosberg X Racing’ team was imposed this Saturday in the Island X Prix, contested on the Italian island of Sardinia, and they took hold in the Extreme E championship lead, of which only one race remains, the Jurassic X Prix, which will be held on December 18 and 19 in Dorset (United Kingdom).

The australian Molly Taylor and Swede Johan Kristoffersson they won in Sardinia ahead of the ‘ABT Cupra XE’ team made up of the German Jutta Kleinschmidt and he is also swedish Mattias Ekstroem, and the ‘JBXE’ of the Swedish couple formed by Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinski and Kevin Hansen.

After this result, with only one race to go, Taylor and Kristoffersson clinch the lead with 129 points, now 16 more than the still second, the Spanish Cristina Gutiérrez and the French Sébastien Loeb (X-44), who finished fifth in this Sunday’s Island X Prix final.

As for the Acciona Sainz XE Team of Laia Sanz and Carlos Sainz, a fault in the steering of the car kept them from the final. At its crossroads with the ABT Cupra XE team, Sainz had a clear lead on his turn until that steering failure made the car virtually unmanageable.Laia Sanz relieved Sainz cWith the car in bad shape and he completed a full lap in very difficult conditions because it was important to finish the race in case any of the rivals had an unforeseen event, reports the team.

“It has been a difficult weekend to digest. It’s a shame, because of the four X Prix we have done, this one was clearly the one in which we were going the fastest. We finished second in Classification 1, but from there we couldn’t finish. well neither Classification 2 nor the Semifinal, so we have been left out of the Final, “he said. Sainz.

“Anyway, we are not going to lower our arms. There is one race left and we want to finish in the best possible way, although it is clear that action must be taken because the problems that have happened to us, which are alien to us, are difficult to assume. “, adds the Madrilenian.

Laia sanz believes that “it is a pity that the weekend has ended in this way”. “I think both Carlos and I had a lot of pace. I was able to train on four wheels before coming to Sardinia and I think those kilometers have also helped me, because I felt good,” he said.

The next round on the calendar is the Jurassic X Prix, which will take place on December 18 and 19 in Dorset (UK). It will be the last Scoring event for the inaugural season of Extreme E.

