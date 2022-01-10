Rose Namajunas won and defended her strawweight title against Zhang Weili in 2021

At the start of 2021, no one knew what awaited Rose Namajunas. Plenty of her wanted to win back the UFC women’s strawweight championship, but we hadn’t seen much from her over a couple of years prior.

In 2020, Namajunas edged out Jessica Andrade in a split decision at UFC 251. It was her first fight since losing the title to Andrade at UFC 237 – and it was Namajunas’s only bout in 2020.

Fast forward to the start of 2022, however, and Namajunas enters the year back on top of the 115-pound mountain. And she did it in such a manner that FanSided MMA has elected to select Namajunas as our 2021 Female Fighter of the Year.

Rose Namajunas had two great performances against Weili Zhang to take the strawweight title and FanSided MMA Female Fighter of the Year

UFC 261 marked a highly-anticipated night for the UFC – three title fights and the first time fans were in full attendance since UFC 248 (which saw Zhang retain the strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. And in the evening’s co-main event, Namajunas would challenge Zhang for the belt.

The fight was eagerly anticipated and both women had their fan bases, but not even the greatest of fight experts could predict what unfolded next.

Less than 90 seconds into the contest, Namajunas dropped Zhang with a left head kick. A couple of follow-up shots later, and Namajunas had won back the title she lost almost exactly two years earlier. It was another jaw-dropping title win for Namajunas after upsetting Jedrzejczyk for the gold at UFC 217 inside New York’s Madison Square Garden. She also became the first two-time champion in UFC strawweight history.

But to be a true champion, of course, you have to defend the belt. And at UFC 268, less than seven months later, Namajunas returned to MSG as a champion, ready to battle Zhang in a rematch.

This time around, the battle was a lot closer, going a full five rounds and with both ladies getting their fair share of offense in. Zhang’s striking was on point, but Namajunas also scored key takedowns and displayed impressive top control. While some feel the decision was a robbery, the judges ultimately gave the fight to Namajunas.

It will be interesting to see what 2022 holds for Namajunas after this impressive run. It seems likely that her first opportunity to fight in the new year will see her defend against Carla Esparza and attempt to avenge when Esparza submitted her in the inaugural UFC 115-pound title fight.

And if she gets past Esparza, perhaps any of Marina Rodriguez, Yan Xiaonan, or even Jedrzejczyk again will be waiting in the wings for “Thug Rose.”

But there’s no doubt that Namajunas made her presence felt inside the Octagon in 2021.

