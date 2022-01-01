. US Airways pilot Chesley B. Sullenberger lll, grand marshal of the 121st Annual Rose Parade Tournament

The 133rd Rose Parade Tournament will be televised live on New Years Day, January 1, at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT on both ABC and NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways you can watch a live stream of Rose Parade 2022 online:

Preview of the Rose Parade 2022

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Rose Parade is back in all its floral garb. Actor LeVar Burton has been named Grand Marshal, and superstar artists LeAnn Rimes and Jimmie Allen top the list for performances.

“LeVar Burton perfectly epitomizes this year’s theme.” Tournament of Roses president Bob Miller said in a statement. “The theme for 2022 is’ Dream. Believe. Achieve.’ and celebrates the education and determination of those who walk the path from dream to reality. I am proud to represent the 935 volunteer members in welcoming LeVar to share the joy and promise of a healthy New Year. ”

Rimes is the opening performer. It will begin with a “remixed and remastered song created especially for the 2022 Rose Parade entitled ‘Throw my arms around the world,’” according to the Rose Parade press release. Rimes will be joined by the Rose Parade dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, the Rose Parade flag bearers and four drummers.

Allen will close the festivities, just after four Golden Knights of the United States Army paratrooper team crashed into the parade from a plane overhead. Allen will then perform his hit song “Good Times Roll” alongside the same dancers and drummers from the opening performance.

The floats for this year’s parade include:

The “Courage to Hope” float from Donate Life, which is “the winged Lion of Venice from Italy’s Piazza San Marco, amid the Venetian Gothic architecture of the Doge’s Palace and the quintessential gondolas and canals of Venice”. The Lions Clubs International “In Search of Kindness” float, which is “a beacon representing thousands of Lions clubs, programs and events that serve as ‘beacons’ within their communities.” Rotary’s “Changing Lives Through Education” float, which is a 16-foot tall owl that “embodies both the spirit of self-improvement and Rotary’s determination to make the tools of education available to everyone in all the countries”. The UPS Store’s “Get Up, Shine, and Read” float featuring “a colorful rooster with glasses standing on a pile of books, reading to his family of chicks.” The City of Hope’s “Garden of Hopes and Dreams” float, which will feature animated butterflies and mushrooms that “mark rebirth after a chaotic time, a metaphor for the sustained battle that patients and their healthcare teams have against cancer, as well as a respectful nod to the dreamed end of the COVID-19 pandemic. ” Ms. Meyer’s Clean Day float, “Seeding Tomorrow,” which “portrays a charming garden with her iconic ‘lady of the line’ guiding a floral wheelbarrow brimming with garden-inspired scents.” The “Anyone Can Happen” float from “The Masked Singer,” featuring “larger-than-life re-enactments” of “Monster, who is flanked by Flamingo and Hamster,” as well as the infamous, mysterious and occasionally “Men in Black” dancing, who are seen guarding real costumes in the program ”.

The 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade airs live Saturday, January 1 at 11:00 AM ET and 8:00 AM PST on ABC and NBC.

