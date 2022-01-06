.

A true soap opera is being lived within the Rivera family. This week Rosie Rivera, sister and executor of the late Jenni Rivera, handed over the leadership of the singer’s companies to her niece, Jacqie Rivera. Everything seemed peaceful, but recent statements made by Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter, revealed dark details of the family act.

Chiquis Rivera chose her Instagram account to connect with her audience and relate extensively the nightmare that she and her four siblings: Jacqie, Jenicka, Michael and Johnny have lived through because of the actions of their uncles Rosie and Juan in the management of the inheritance from his mother.

The 36-year-old singer explained that for years her brother Johnny asked her to request an accounting of her mother’s inheritance, but she had not wanted to do so in order not to have problems with her uncles, and that when they finally decided to request the information, made a big fuss. “My brother just wanted to know how much money my mom had left behind. Johnny never said Rosie was a shoplifter, we just had questions. Rosie as executor had an obligation to give us that information annually and she never did, ”he explained.

The artist claims that they were never able to talk to their uncles again. “Rosie had been given 60 days to deliver the accounting and it took 192 days to deliver the accounting of the fund that my mother left to my brothers, but the business accounting was never given to us,” he emphasized, adding that Rosie Rivera’s husband he stole money from one of his mother’s companies two years ago.

“Rosie knew, she told my sister Jacqie. According to Rosie she paid that money, I think it was like $ 80 thousand that was stolen, according to Rosie she paid it all. When my sister asked the accountant what they would do with it, he replied that they would pretend it was a loan, because the money was returned. But that wasn’t right (…) Maybe Rosie isn’t a thief, maybe Rosie didn’t steal, but she wasn’t honest, she didn’t tell my brothers what had happened. This hurt a lot, “he said.

Given the uproar caused by Chiquis’s statements – who also explained that his aunt Rosie asked them for $ 85,000 to agree to transfer control of the business to Jacqie, and that his uncle Juan is asking for more than $ 300,000 – Rosie Rivera He raised his voice and held satan responsible for everything.

“I am not going to answer, because it is the media that benefit from all this (…) When it comes to something familiar, much less will I answer, it is not my style, there are situations that are not worth it (…) When I think about Why or what is all this happening for? I know that my purpose is to speak of the greatness of God. My enemy is not made of flesh, much less my family, when I say the enemy I am talking about the devil, my enemy is the devil ”, he emphasized.

Jenni Rivera’s sister pointed out that this is happening because the devil wants her to stop preaching. “There is an enemy here, Satan, who wants to dissolve my family. He wants me to stop preaching, and he wants to destroy a family. I feel like the enemy wants to take my voice away with these kinds of spiritual attacks. Our fight is not against flesh and blood, that is why I am not going to respond ”, he added.

In this way, Rosie Rivera refused to clarify whether her husband stole money from Jenni Rivera’s company and emphasized that love reigns in their home. “In this place there is peace, in this place there is love, there is unity and we have control of who we allow to enter our house. My goal is not to change what they think of me, my purpose is to glorify God ”, he stressed.

His statements generated a wave of negative comments from his Instagram followers, who regretted that he did not recognize his mistakes.

“It is not convenient for you to answer. What sadness! “,” But what are you going to answer ???? You have no arguments. You have been caught. There are times when silence is more flattering, and I think in this case, it is for you ”,“ You better be honest and you shouldn’t put God in there. They already took off your masks “,” He does not answer because he who is silent grants. He has no way of defending himself ”, and“ Why are you bringing God into this? You want to sensitize people with that, we already know that God is love, but it has nothing to do with the matter you are trying to cover with your husband.

