10/23/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

This Saturday marks a sad anniversary and precisely at the Misano circuit, which bears his name. Marco Simoncelli left us on October 23 in Sepang, after suffering an accident in which they were involved Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi. The ’46’, who this weekend says goodbye to his fans at the Emilia Romagna GP before ending his career in Valencia on November 14, has remembered the death of his friend ‘Sic’ and has been moved . Valentino He recognizes that for years that pass he will never be able to fully overcome the tragedy.

“The moment the Sepang, ten years ago, I will remember him forever as one of the worst in my life & rdquor ;, he said Rossi, broken with pain. “When I returned to my office, with Uccio and Max, I didn’t know what to do. I was desperate … But then when a little time passed, it got even worse. He didn’t know how he was going to pull forward & rdquor ;.

Marco Simoncelli, whom Rossi had promoted since the beginning, He passed away when he was only 24 years old, in his best sporting moment: “We lost a great driver, but I lost a great friend. Marco was the first pilot of the Academy, although the Academy then it didn’t even exist. But it was really with the first driver that we started training, giving him support and my experience. When I see the Academy pilots now I always remember Marco & rdquor ;, commented the ‘Doctor’, who has even revealed that at times he does not assume what happened that fateful day in Sepang: “I have the feeling of having seen Frame just a few months ago, as if the ‘Sic’ was still with us. “

In parallel, the father of Marco, Paolo, A heartfelt tribute to the rider was presided at Misano, and an oak tree was planted in his memory at the Quercia curve.