11/15/2021 at 23:59 CET

The MotoGP World Championship 2021 yesterday put the finishing touch in Valencia with the photo of the champions of the three categories: Fabio Quartaro (MotoGP), Remy Gardner (Moto2) and Pedro Acosta (Moto3), in addition to Jordi Torres (MotoE). At night the traditional Final Gala of course in which above all the winners there was a great protagonist: Valentino Rossi, who was named a MotoGP Legend.

After reaching the championship at the age of 17 in 1996, Rossi leaves with 42 and a unique record. In it, his nine titles, 115 victories, 235 podiums and 65 poles stand out. He has participated in 432 races (44% of the great prizes since the creation of the World Cup in 1949). Il dottore retires leaving a great personal legacy to the sport, but also having laid the foundations for new generations to come through the VR46 Riders Academy.

“All I can say to Vale is a big thank you,” said Dorna Sports CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, by presenting Rossi with the MotoGP Legend medal. “It has been extraordinary, since in 1997 we discovered a young man in Malaysia who had fantastic races, but who was very special in many ways. Since then, everything we have achieved together, with all the people who work in MotoGP, has It was great. First of all, Valentino has been an incredible driver. Just yesterday, when everyone was talking about his 42nd birthday, he was only eight tenths off the fastest time. It’s incredible. But there is also his personality, the help that we lent when we created the Security Commission it was something very special. So all I can say is Grazie, Valentino! “

It’s official, there’s no debate 👊 @ ValeYellow46 is a #MotoGPLegend 🐐 # GrazieVale | #MotoGP 📰https: //t.co/dFuh1V4s4P – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) November 15, 2021

Rossi becomes the 31st MotoGP Legend, joining Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Ángel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Àlex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington, Dani Pedrosa, Stefan Dörflinger, Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’ and Nicky Hayden, and where they are pending join Jorge Lorenzo and Max Biaggi.