Rossy Mendoza was an actress starlet who was admitted to the same hospital where he remains Carmen Salinas placeholder image, the “StarMédica” of the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City.

The Mexican starlet, Rossy Mendoza adds the unfortunate news that has overshadowed the middle of the show, this, after the artist was admitted to the same hospital as the “comedian“, of whom they supposedly refer” will no longer wake up “after a stroke.

Everything indicates that the diagnosis of the ex-dancer is not encouraging since the case of Rossy Mendoza refers to a “pulmonary thrombosis“, as confirmed by her daughter, Silvanna Durán, to Imagen Televisión’s cameras.

María del Rosario Mendoza, who just a few days ago would have appeared in a Fine Arts documentary, would have been admitted for the condition of “Lupus” that she has suffered for decades. Which leads her to maintain a life of care.

According to the most recent reports indicate that the native of Ixtlán del Río, Nayarit, Del Rosario Mendoza, has been in the medical center for six days.

Unfortunately my mom has a condition called Lupus that she developed when she was 31 years old, the star’s daughter reported.

Thank God and the extreme care has a survival because you know that with this condition you live up to twenty years, the actress mentioned to the journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante First hand.

The star of the cinema, theater and Mexican television, Rossy Mendoza, would have had to return to the hospital where she would have been transferred a month ago, as reported.

He had a pulmonary thrombosis. We did not know what she had, she was here a month ago at the medical center and she was discharged because of her pants, and then I had to return her to the house, I saw her that she did not show improvement, that on the contrary, every day she was getting worse. , mentioned

Apparently the born a June 6, 1943, María del Rosario Mendoza, currently 78 years old, would have planned a project on Netflix, it is a series in which the actress Minnie West would also act, so they hope this will motivate her even more to recover quickly.

Right now, the actress of tapes like “The rooftop cats“,” Hard and even “” How good is my goddaughter “, she is under medical surveillance and they say she could stay one or maybe two weeks in the hospital.

The figure who will stand out alongside personalities like Valdez “Tin Tan“, Adalberto Martínez” Springs “, Jesús Martínez” Palillo “, among others, would have asked their daughter to take her to the hospital.

Last Wednesday I was going to work and she calls me at 6:30 from the room upstairs, Silvanna tells me, take me to the hospital, I don’t feel well. I already knew, I said no way.

Durán, says that “his mother was admitted to the emergency room and underwent several studies, later, his GP indicated around 7, 8 that he had a clot in one of the legs and in the lungs.” added.

Likewise, he adds that the actress from the Blanquita Theater is “very decayed and deteriorated in her health, although she is also in the spirit of getting ahead.”