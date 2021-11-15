Then we leave you how the rotation of the Tigers from Detroit 2022 with the firm from Edward Rodriguez in the next major league season.

Members of the Detroit Tigers rotation for the start of Major League Baseball 2022 (so far)

Casey Mize Tarik Skubal Matt Manning Eduardo Rodríguez

Spencer turnbull

Spencer Turnbull is expected to spend most or all of the next season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Matthew boyd

While Matthew Boyd is expected to miss the start of the season following surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow.

Wily peralta

He went to free agency.

Eduardo Rodríguez to occupy a place in a big way

The 28-year-old left-hander made 31 starts in 2021, posting a 13-8 record with a 4.74 ERA… Also, in a market dominated by older starting pitchers at the top of the market, Rodriguez showed reasons to improve beyond his age. relatively young.

His 3.32 independent fielding pitches and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 2021 ranked fourth among American League starters with at least 150 innings.

He was also stronger down the stretch, going 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA from August until the end of the season. Ironically, that stretch began with 10 strikeouts in five two-hit scoreless innings on Aug. 4 at Comerica Park.

There are two other numbers that are worthwhile when talking about Eduardo Rodríguez’s 2021 season in the Major Leagues:

86.5

That was the average exit velocity of all batted balls hit by Rodriguez, placing him in the 90th percentile among major league pitchers.

11.2

That was the percentage of swings against Eduardo Rodriguez that resulted in strong contact (a muzzle velocity of at least 95 miles per hour). Among qualified pitchers, that gave Rodriguez the 11th lowest rate, behind only: Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, Freddy Peralta, Carlos Rodón, Max Scherzer, Brandon Woodruff, Lucas Giolito, Julio Urías, Charlie Morton and Lance Lynn. It is a good company to have.

Contract

If this Eduardo Rodriguez contract works out as expected, now he has a chance to help the Tigers get back to those postseason baseball days.

Question mark

Eduardo Rodriguez’s four-seam fastball speed has slowed since he entered the majors in 2015, pitching averaging 91.5 mph this season after hitting 94.6 mph during his opening season six years ago. The southpaw has made up for this by creating an effective slider and increasing his use of gears, but an evolving focus and increased emphasis on throwing his entire arsenal into the strike zone created mixed results during his contract season.

Meeting

Eduardo Rodríguez also meets with former Red Sox pitching coach Juan Nieves, who is currently the Tigers’ assistant pitching coach.

History against the Tigers

Ironically, Rodriguez played a small role in ending the Tigers’ final postseason. He was originally an Orioles prospect who was sent to Boston on the 2014 trade deadline by reliever Andrew Miller, whom the Tigers were close to acquiring at the time. Miller helped the Orioles sweep the Tigers in the 2014 American League Division Series, which remains Detroit’s last visit to the postseason.

With some of the information from MLB.com (Jason Beck and Michael Guzmán).

Image of Clutch Points.

Participate here in just three steps.

Then we leave you how the rotation of the Tigers from Detroit 2022 with the firm from Edward Rodriguez in the next major league season.

Members of the Detroit Tigers rotation for the start of Major League Baseball 2022 (so far)

Casey Mize Tarik Skubal Matt Manning Eduardo Rodríguez

Spencer turnbull

Spencer Turnbull is expected to spend most or all of the next season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Matthew boyd

While Matthew Boyd is expected to miss the start of the season following surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow.

Wily peralta

He went to free agency.

Eduardo Rodríguez to occupy a place in a big way

The 28-year-old left-hander made 31 starts in 2021, posting a 13-8 record with a 4.74 ERA… Also, in a market dominated by older starting pitchers at the top of the market, Rodriguez showed reasons to improve beyond his age. relatively young.

His 3.32 independent fielding pitches and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 2021 ranked fourth among American League starters with at least 150 innings.

He was also stronger down the stretch, going 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA from August until the end of the season. Ironically, that stretch began with 10 strikeouts in five two-hit scoreless innings on Aug. 4 at Comerica Park.

There are two other numbers that are worthwhile when talking about Eduardo Rodríguez’s 2021 season in the Major Leagues:

86.5

That was the average exit velocity of all batted balls hit by Rodriguez, placing him in the 90th percentile among major league pitchers.

11.2

That was the percentage of swings against Eduardo Rodriguez that resulted in strong contact (a muzzle velocity of at least 95 miles per hour). Among qualified pitchers, that gave Rodriguez the 11th lowest rate, behind only: Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, Freddy Peralta, Carlos Rodón, Max Scherzer, Brandon Woodruff, Lucas Giolito, Julio Urías, Charlie Morton and Lance Lynn. It is a good company to have.

Contract

If this Eduardo Rodriguez contract works out as expected, now he has a chance to help the Tigers get back to those postseason baseball days.

Question mark

Eduardo Rodriguez’s four-seam fastball speed has slowed since he entered the majors in 2015, pitching averaging 91.5 mph this season after hitting 94.6 mph during his opening season six years ago. The southpaw has made up for this by creating an effective slider and increasing his use of gears, but an evolving focus and increased emphasis on throwing his entire arsenal into the strike zone created mixed results during his contract season.

Meeting

Eduardo Rodríguez also meets with former Red Sox pitching coach Juan Nieves, who is currently the Tigers’ assistant pitching coach.

History against the Tigers

Ironically, Rodriguez played a small role in ending the Tigers’ final postseason. He was originally an Orioles prospect who was sent to Boston on the 2014 trade deadline by reliever Andrew Miller, whom the Tigers were close to acquiring at the time. Miller helped the Orioles sweep the Tigers in the 2014 American League Division Series, which remains Detroit’s last visit to the postseason.

With some of the information from MLB.com (Jason Beck and Michael Guzmán).

Image of Clutch Points.

Participate here in just three steps.