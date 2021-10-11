The Venezuelan big league of the New York Yankees, Rougned odor, has hopes and high chances of playing the 2021-2022 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) with the team of Eagles of the Zulia.

According to information from journalist Víctor Boccone, the infielder Rougned Odor has high chances of dressing in the Águilas del Zulia uniform in the next 2021-2022 season of the LVBP, this according to the words of his uncle Rouglas, who is the manager of the ninth raptor that makes life in the city of Maracaibo.

“I spoke with him and in the next few days we will speak again to determine when he could help us, after his commitments,” said Rouglas Odor about his nephew Rougned.

Undoubtedly, if Odor comes to the next LVBP campaign, he will be one of those Creole players who will brighten the tournament, being his first appearance in his country since the 2014-15 season and could mark his debut with the Águilas del Zulia. , remembering that in 2018 it came via in exchange to this organization from the Navegantes del Magallanes.

#Lvbp. Rouglas Odor, confirmed that there are good chances of seeing his nephew, Rougned this season with #Eagles. “I spoke with him and in the next few days we will speak again to determine when he could help us, after his commitments” – Victor Boccone G. (@Vboccone) October 11, 2021

How did you get to Zulia?

Rougned Odor arrived at Águilas del Zulia from Magallanes with José Briceño, José Flores and José Azocar, going to the “Turkish Ship” Renato Núñez, Jesús Flores, Eduar Bazardo and Gabriel Moya, being in three years of the movements more attractive and eye-catching in the LVBP.

In addition, playing the winter will help Odor to recover those at-bats and the time he could not have with the Yankees in the final stretch of the 2021 MLB season, an opportunity that would be valuable to him, this because he will play with his uncle Rouglas as manager and added to everything, in his hometown, Maracaibo.

Your numbers in LVBP

In the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, before establishing himself in the Major Leagues, “El Tipo” played a total of 64 games with the Navegantes del Magallanes, giving 61 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, three homers, 26 RBIs, 37 scored, seven steals, .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .376 SLG and a .701 OPS in 253 at-bats. In addition, he played games as second baseman and shortstop.

This 2021, Odor played with the Yankees in the MLB campaign, giving 65 hits, 15 homers, 39 RBIs, 42 runs scored and an average of .202, being in part of the season a timely and important bat for Aaron Boone.