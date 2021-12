The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) has officially ended the regular round of its edition 2021-2022, preparing for what will be the start of the postseason, taking the already known format Round Robin.

Through their social networks, the teams have announced their official calendar for the LVBP Round Robin and we will show you below.

The teams classified for the postseason of the Venezuelan ball were the Navegantes del Magallanes, Cardenales de Lara, Leones del Caracas, Tigres de Aragua and Caribes de Anzoátegui.

Magallanes Navigators Calendar

December

Sunday December 26 vs Tigres de Aragua – Home Club Monday December 27 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Home Club Wednesday December 29 vs Tigres de Aragua – Away Thursday December 30 vs Cardenales de Lara – Away

January

Sunday, January 2 vs. Tigres – Away Monday, January 3, vs. Cardenales de Lara – Home Club Tuesday, January 4, vs. Leones del Caracas – Away Thursday, January 6, vs. Cardenales de Lara – Home Club Friday, January 7, vs. Leones del Caracas – Home Club Saturday January 8 vs Cardenales de Lara – Visitor Sunday January 9 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Home Club Tuesday January 11 vs Leones del Caracas – Visitor Wednesday January 12 vs Tigres de Aragua – Home Club Thursday January 13 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Away Friday January 14 vs Caribes de Anzoátegui – Away Sunday January 16 vs Leones del Caracas – Home Club.

⚠️ ATTENTION FANS ⚠️ Here’s our #RoundRobin calendar 🙌🗓️ Don’t miss a single encounter of the Turkish Ship and join us on our journey to the Grand Final 🙌💪 We are waiting for you! 🙌⚾🚢⚓ pic.twitter.com/1WQJ4Rom1U – Magallanes BBC (@Magallanes_bbc) December 24, 2021

Anzoátegui Caribbean Calendar

Monday, December 27 vs. Navegantes del Magallanes – Visitor Tuesday, December 28 vs. Tigres de Aragua – Visitor Wednesday, December 29 vs. Leones del Caracas – Visitor Thursday, December 30 vs. Leones del Caracas – Visitor Monday, January 3 vs. Tigres de Aragua – Home Club Monday January 4 vs Tigres de Aragua – Home Club Wednesday January 5 vs Leones del Caracas – Home Club Thursday January 6 vs Leones del Caracas – Home Club Saturday January 8 vs Tigres de Aragua – Visitor Sunday January 9 vs Navegantes del Magallanes – Visitor Monday, January 10 vs. Cardenales de Lara- Visitor Tuesday, January 11, vs. Cardenales de Lara – Visitor Thursday, January 13, vs. Navegantes del Magallanes – Home Club Friday, January 14, vs. Navegantes del Magallanes – Home Club, Saturday, January 15 vs Cardenales de Lara – Home Club Sunday, January 16 vs Cardenales de Lara Home Club

Author: Luis Cáceres

Photo and information from leones.com

