11/16/2021 at 15:01 CET

Alicia mendoza

This situation will sound familiar to many and many of us. We wake the children up, but they want to stay in bed longer. When they get up, they put impediments to put on their clothes to go to school. At breakfast time they take a long time to eat. In the afternoon they do not respect study time and take the video game & mldr;

And like these situations there are many others in which we have to put our patience with the sons and daughters so that the day to day goes on. This is where the importance of educating and raising our children comes in with fixed routines. As Silvia Álava Sordo tells us in this video from the Educar es Todo Community “children work very well when they have well defined routines […] because it gives them a lot of security & rdquor ;.

Routines are essential for children for their day to day: it helps them organize, provides security and stability. But these routines also come in handy for parents, since they are the backbone of the family nucleus.

Benefits of routines in children

Both children and families will benefit from the creation of routines in their day to day.

Family well-being

Routines allow you to create an environment of family well-being, both emotional and functional.

Assimilation of rules and norms

This research, which addresses how routines and rituals affect the day-to-day life of the family and the acquisition of children’s skills, points out that “routines contribute to the definition not only of the internal rules of the family but also of the dimension of the meaning of the social world around the family and of the relationships that the family establishes with the same & rdquor ;.

Orders are followed and screams are left behind

Amaya de Miguel, an expert in the Educar es Todo community and creator of “Relax and Educate & rdquor ;, says that for children to obey” the days must be as similar to each other as possible “, that is, there must be the same routines every day for the children. “Every day you go to bed and get up at the same time, the food is this way, the schedules are observed … Every day you clear the table, even when you are tired. There is a routine in everything very marked in the children, also with the sweets and with the extras “.

Responsibility

Routines and habits will teach them to be responsible, that the dynamics of the family must be respected. To do this, we must set an example. If we as parents do not skip routines, our children will also obey the rhythms that they must carry.

Help the child’s development and autonomy

This research explains how “by creating an optimal environment both at school and at home, the child increases their emotional security, develops their autonomy, ability to interact and learn & rdquor ;. And it is that if we give them security and stability in their day to day, our children will begin to carry out these habits themselves as a way of being independent and autonomous.

Three pillars on which to create routines

Hygiene: Many parents find themselves with the situation that when they reach an age their children do not feel like taking the shower, washing their hands or brushing their teeth. Therefore, from a young age we must educate them in the habit of hygiene, so that they take into account that showering or washing their hands is something beneficial for their health, and thus they will not put so many impediments to follow this routine.Feeding: We should try to eat at least once a day as a family at the same time.Sleep: Setting a fixed schedule will not only allow you to have a sleep routine, but it will also prevent sleep problems such as insomnia.

We can also establish routines for study, outdoor play, storytelling, video game, etc.

How to implement routines

We give you some tips so that children follow their routines.

Through the game

The psychologist Patricia Ramírez told us how playing from the first hour can help children do their routines. “In the morning when I get up and prepare breakfast I already start playing with my children. My son is a bit lazy. So I put my runner timer and say to him: Pablo, I’m timing the time it takes you to get out of bed. And the time it takes to get dressed, and the time it takes to wash up and go down for breakfast. And when it comes down I give it the times and pretend to write it down in a notebook to compare it with other days & rdquor ;. This strategy of educating by playing allows children to do their routines on time and for the family day to function correctly from the morning.

Set an example

How do we behave in front of our children? Do we go to sleep every day at an hour? Sometimes we have breakfast and other days we don’t? If we want our children to comply with the routines that we tell them, we also have to do our part and not skip what we force our sons and daughters to do.

Respect routines

Related to the above, we ourselves have to respect children’s routines. Many times we have the mentality that Silvia Álava Sordo exemplifies: “nothing happens if today we delay shower time or dinner time a little bit, but when we realize it, it is ten o’clock and the child is not in bed and then we are in a rush and overwhelmed, when we have been the ones who have been postponing that situation & rdquor ;.