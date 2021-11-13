Since it was announced that Kristen Stewart would star in Spencer – 90%, reviving Princess Diana of Wales, there have been many doubts. The main reason is, obviously, the titles that the actress’s filmography has, however, since its premiere at some festivals, critics have been delighted with the story and with the same interpretation of Stewart that surprised more than one.

Keep reading: Kristen Stewart thinks she’s only made five really good movies

In several interviews, the protagonist has stated that this film will not function as a biographical tape, but rather is a dramatized version of a key stage in Lady Di’s life that takes place only over three days during the family reunion of the royalty at Christmas holidays, at a time when the relationship between Prince Charles and his wife was at its most fragile.

Undoubtedly, with this statement, the actress dissociates herself from any comment that seeks to “deny” what happened in the feature film. Despite that, a royal expert named Stewart pearce, who was also a voice and presence coach for Prince William’s mother and wrote the book Diana, The Voice Of Change, assured that the actress’s interpretation of Snow White and the Huntsman – 48% has nothing to do with who she really was Diana.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, the public speaking and drama teacher gave his opinion on the film in general, and although he noted that Kristen is a talented woman, her character was not like the woman in real life, noting that this could have direct relationship with Pablo Larraín’s vision and what he wanted to project.

Continue with: Kristen Stewart was inspired by Emma Corrin to give life to Princess Diana

I think it was a very unusual version of the essence of Princess Diana. I’d say it has a lot more to do with the director’s lens on what he believed to be the reality of a neurotic disposition within a woman, who happened to be Princess Diana. The characterization, the plot, the nature of the way the script worked, what Kristen did, that had nothing to do with Princess Diana. It was a kind of surreal elegy created by Pablo, the director. I loved what he did with Jackie. I think it was extraordinary, you know, that kind of immensely myopic lens on torture that Jackie [Kennedy] had experienced. And evidently he was trying to use similar psychological research on Diana.

But it seems that not everyone who was close to the Princess could agree with this argument, because just a couple of days ago, Ken wharfe, who was the bodyguard of Diana spencer From 1989 to 1993 and experienced closely what is projected in the film (which is contextualized in 1991), he told People magazine that Stewart “was totally Diana.”

It may interest you: Spencer: new trailer wonders if Diana could be killed

Of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, Kristen is the closest to her. He managed to perfect his gestures. It was very very Diana. [Las reuniones en Sandringham] they were purgatory for her. He just spent time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me in the hope that time would pass and he would be able to return to London.

It is clear that each one has different perspectives because they met her in totally different contexts. Meanwhile, the film will hit Mexican theaters on January 13 of next year, and each viewer will have their own criteria about the protagonist and her interpretation.