11/12/2021 at 17:39 CET

Robin le normand He is establishing himself as one of the best central defenders in LaLiga Santander. Elegant both with the ball and without it, tactically intelligent like few others and the absolute leader of aerial balls, the Breton defender, only 25 years old is having a very good season in the Royal Society, the current leader of the Spanish league. His performance is clearly influential and has been so much so that he was even chosen as best player of Primera in the month of October.

All this has caused the name of the Frenchman to begin to be present at the highest level and especially in the calls of the French team of Deschamps, which begins to have him on the agenda. However, the French coach has not yet called up the San Sebastian defender, which could cause that seeing his very high level, the doors could be opened with another team, as with the Spanish National Team, in the same way that occurred in his day with his compatriot Aymeric laporte.

Anyway, and contrary to the case Laporte, Le Normand is clear about his decision regarding the team he wants to defend: “I just want to play for France. Spain? My family kills me, but it does not matter if it is Spain or Germany. I only want with France“, he sentenced in ‘El Larguero’ of the ‘Cadena SER’ after being asked about the option of playing with Spain.

In said radio interview, the Frenchman also spoke about the great moment that his team, the Real Sociedad, is experiencing, about which he said that “There are still many gamesWe’ll see where we are at the end of the season. We have 28 points and We are very happy with it, but nothing more. “On the possibility of winning LaLiga, the Breton was also cautious:” Nothing, we don’t say anything about that. Imanol It is clear to him and we very much agree with what our coach says “.