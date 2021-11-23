11/23/2021 at 06:20 CET

The inspiration of guard Terry Rozier was once again decisive, contributing 32 points, his best mark of the season, which helped the Charlotte Hornets to beat the Washington Wizards 103-109 on the road. Rozier, who scored eight 3-pointers, made the last one with 12.9 seconds left in regulation, putting the lead in favor of the Hornets. The point guard LaMelo Ball maintained his solidity in the interior game with a double-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three recoveries that also helped the Hornets (11-8) to win the sixth game of the last seven they’ve played, including two against the Wizards in the last week.

Center Montrezl Harrell finished with a double-double of 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Wizards, his best record of the season, while guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points. All-Star guard Bradley Beal scored 18 points and power forward Kyle Kuzma had another double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds as the Wizards’ top players (11-6). The Brazilian point guard Raúl Neto got four points as reserve when playing 11 minutes with the Wizards and scoring 2 of 5 shots from the field, he missed both 3-point attempts and did not go to the personnel line. Neto captured two defensive rebounds, gave an assist and lost three balls.

The Wizards had trailed as much as 17 points in the second half, but a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 105-103 after a Caldwell-Pope 3-pointer with 51.6 seconds left. Miles Bridges missed a dunk, but after a loss by Harrell, the ball ended up back in the hands of Rozier, who scored the first six 3-pointers of the night, making his last to finish 8 of 11 from outside the perimeter.

Charlotte hit 15 of 31 3-pointers, while Washington, which lost a four-game win streak at home, was just 9 of 36.