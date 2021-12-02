Rubén Blades’ new show, “Salswing”, is more than classics like ‘Pedro Navaja’ and ‘Looking Guayaba’, this time the outstanding Panamanian musician makes a historical recount to recognize the roots of salsa and the influences that swing received of Afro-Cuban music.

Blades arrives this Thursday at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden with his most recent project, in which he fuses his voice with Roberto Delgado’s band, the jazz orchestra with which he recorded his latest album “Salswing”, which is precisely the name of the tour that stops in New York.

“I’m doing it with a Panamanian band because I wanted them to broaden their horizons, and I also wanted to demonstrate the fact that people can make music not necessarily because they were born in a country or because they are of a certain race or nationality, because as long as you have the spirit required, anyone can produce music anywhere in the world ”, wrote Blades about Delgado’s orchestra made up of 15 musicians.

Blades reinvents in ¡Salswing! Salsa classics such as Paula C. and Tambó, recorded with Willie Colón between 1977 and 1978, a revamped version of Tito Puente’s Mambo Gil and incorporates standard jazz pieces such as Pennies From Heaven and The Way You Look Tonight, in which the 72-year-old singer and actor, celebrates the fruits of evolution and cultural miscegenation.

“When people ask me what kind of musician I am, I just look at them. When they ask me what I play, my answer is: music! ”Declared Blades in Oakland, California, where he started his current tour.

With his current proposal, Blades confirms that he was never stuck with “Plástico”, “Busca América” ​​and other salsa classics, but is in permanent evolution, so his contributions range from the greats of salsa, with the trumpeter of jazz from Wynton Marsalis to Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Sting.

“It’s a great job that New Yorkers will enjoy a lot,” anticipated the creator of the lyrics of “El Cantante,” a song popularized by Héctor Lavoe.

Delgado and his orchestra have participated in other Blades productions. They accompanied him on his album “Son de Panamá”, which won the 2015 Latin Grammy, and on his album “Salsa Big Band”, also a 2017 Grammy winner. In total, Blades, known as the “Poeta de la Salsa” He has won 17 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards; last month he was honored as Person of the Year 2021 by the Latin Recording Academy.

The also Human Rights activist recently acknowledged that it was a mistake to have announced his retirement from the stage in 2018 and that if it weren’t for the closure of live events driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, he would have been on tour. As for his acting career, this 2021 concludes his five-year performance as a co-star in the popular television series “Fear the Walking Dead.”

.



In detail

That: Rubén Blades & Roberto Delgado and Concert Orchestra ¡Salswing!

Special Guest: Luba Mason

Where: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Hour: 8 pm.

When: Thursday December 2

Tickets: MSG Ticket Office or at Ticketmaster.com