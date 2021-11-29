Darío Pérez

Ruben Diaz (Pamplona, ​​1978), decided to leave boxing after his last fight, the European middleweight title that he could not snatch in Italy from Matteo signani. He leaves active boxing with a record of 26-3-2, 17 KOs, having been the medium and super middleweight champion of Spain, as well as reigning in the European Union within the middleweight as well. The already ex-boxer receives ESPABOX in this new stage of his life once he left boxing.

We ask you to take stock of your career: “My career has been a real disaster, but I have enjoyed it. Boxing has taken more from me than it has given me for all the problems outside the sport itself, but it has also made me realize that I am a constant and self-sacrificing person. I keep that as the greatest satisfaction. What boxing itself is, in the end it is a very complete sport, it is a passion, there is no better sport to help you. I would advise people who are starting to give it their all, to enjoy training, but to be aware that boxing is a minority sport in Spain, that some arrive, but many more do not. The important thing is to study and train while practicing the sport, so that tomorrow you can look for a job that will fill you when boxing is over ».

On his last fight, he reflects and begins with a lament: «The fight with Signani should have been done in 2019, when it should have been celebrated, and not now at the end of 2021. I started very badly, I noticed the inactivity and I was out of range, not feeling comfortable. I started to feel better in the fourth round, but then the cuts came and it was a disaster, because blood got into my eye and I couldn’t see, so I was worried that some hand would reach even that I didn’t see.

Díaz reflects on how complicated it is to be a professional boxer in Spain, for which he mentions the situation that happened just over a decade ago: «It is difficult to combine professional life with sports life, because you have to work, your family … I was out of competition for five years since 2008 due to a problem with a manager, which led to a trial and had these consequences for me of having to stop in my prime years, when I could best be as a boxer. I was most comfortable when I came back, in my second stage, because I already had a stable job and could train more calmly. Since 2009 I have been in good working conditions, in the end everything I lost at the sports level in that hiatus due to contractual issues I gained at the intellectual and work level: I had average academic studies, had left work, few savings, etc. It was a bad situation. I started studying and I looked for life in a different way, I had to get boxing out of my head because it was a matter for justice, I couldn’t do anything about it. And, as I told you, it turned out well for me, I personally gained what I lost at the sporting level ».

Finally, he tells us what he will do in the future: “Right now I’m not thinking about boxing, because there are thousands of other projects. Right now I do not know if I will continue to be linked to this sport, I have in the next few months a few exams at the university, I want to finish at the beginning of 2022. There I will do an exhaustive and realistic examination, with a cool head, of the possibilities of to stay attached to the world of boxing or I totally ignore it ».

Good luck in this new life for the Navarrese «Destroyer».

