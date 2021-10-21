Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Rubén García «Peli» (5-11-2, 1 KO) is, at 37, a veteran of Spanish boxing. He has not had an easy career, and behind his record hides a fighter who, from the beginning, has always tested the toughest opponents possible, both in national boxing and when he has been claimed outside of Spain. Has received ESPABOX to review his last war against Carlos Ramos and, incidentally, talk about everything openly, as he always does.

The harshness of humble boxing life is well described by Peli in his day to day life: «My life is to get up at 7 in the morning and go to work for nine hours at the construction site, then I go out, I go home and take the dog out, I go to train, I see my friends for a while and I go to run around the evening. And then to sleep. It’s very tough, you have to like it a lot, if you want to be a professional boxer you have to run and train every day. Others do it for specific fights, but people like me never rest, because we have to be like this all year to see if they call us for something at the last minute. They can call me at any time, that’s why I have to be in weight and well prepared », he emphasizes to show the peculiarities of fighters like him.

“Some Spanish boxers are not as good as they are considered”

Regarding his career, from the beginning characterized by facing the toughest rivals in his weight, Rubén García argues that «It is what I have chosen and how I understand boxing. I do not like fake fights, anyone wins someone who is going to lose, or untrained, because there are many fights in Spain that are made against people who are not athletes. I don’t share the idea of ​​boxers with fifteen or twenty victories and they haven’t really fought with anyone, because then you go out representing Spanish boxing and you don’t measure up; People like Sandor or Kiko are seen to be real fighters, but I could tell you many others that they are not. If it’s worth it to them, go ahead, but when they go out they see reality. A good 20-0 would really have to kill me, to knock out easy, and it hasn’t been like that ».

Asked who of his rivals (Carlos Ramos, Jon Fernández, Samuel Molina, Jonathan Alonso, Moussa Gholam, Robert Harutyunyan, etc.) does he think is the best boxer, he answers that “Moussa Gholam is one of the best I have faced, and then I have had very tough fights, like in Alicante against Alin Florin, but some of the boxers you have named for me are not as good as they are considered to be. I have faced them and I don’t think they are what their record says ».

Another tough fight, as García mentioned, was the last one he had played against Carlos Ramos, a few weeks ago, where a real war took place in which the referee took two points from Ramos, who still won by majority decision: «For me, it was a comfortable fight, because Carlos used to come looking for me all the time with his back hand, always the same, and I spent the eight rounds moving. The boy is in danger, he hits hard and I noticed some hand, but I didn’t see him as much as his record says. I came four weeks before, and nobody wanted to fight him, so I spoke with Ricardo (manager) and Iván Ruiz Morote (coach) and we went ahead. And anyone who saw her knows that I won the fight; For me, fighting is an illusion, but it cannot be that three guys, four, refereeing, blow up all the work of a boxer ».

“Jon Fernández disrespected me, I’m waiting for them to call me”

By the way, it looks like there will be a rematch: «I know he loves her, because as soon as the fight was over, he told me that we had to have a rematch, and it is proof that he felt like a loser. Hopefully he recovers well from his bicep injury and is at one hundred percent to be able to see each other again. I wait for you ».

Speaking of the future, it says that «I still have two or three years, if everything is normal, to fight here. I would like to make a title in my weight, the super featherweight. This last fight was in my category, but they usually call me to fight in the light or even the super light. But boxing is my dream, this sport itself is what motivates me. I also have the thorn of Jon Fernández: I already fought with him in one of my first fights, but in the pandemic I saw that he said that he had no rival, and I politely replied that I could fight him again, that he had a rival if I wanted . I think he felt bad and disrespected me, so we had a bit of a pique and some controversy, he told me they would call us and we are still with the phone in hand ».

The full talk can be seen from approximately 10:15 pm at this link.