01/04/2022 at 20:36 CET

The Almería coach, Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’, has apologized for the “tantrums” he said he had after losing against Cartagena (0-1), when he spoke of ‘throwing away’ the Cup and that LaLiga had given him “emotion” to the competition by forcing them to play on Sunday with half a squad depleted by the covid.

Rubi renounced these statements at a press conference this Tuesday and acknowledged that “perhaps” it was “a little forceful” and was wrong, although at that time it was “what it was felt” considering that, given the exceptional situation by the great number of casualties in his staff, everything had been “a bit unfair.”

“I regret it; I said as a tantrum that they had given the League excitement, although I don’t think so, but sometimes people get angry too. We have a great League and a system that, in principle, works,” said the Almería coach , outstanding leader of LaLiga SmartBank.

In relation to his other affirmation, in hot, that he gave them “a little equal” the Copa del Rey “and even lost for breaking the regulations, Rubi specified that this is not the case and that “it is not possible for him to” make an improper alignment “either., for which he asked for their support to the rojiblanca fans to try to overcome Elche this Thursday in the round of 32.

Thus, he stressed that against Elche it is vital not to make mistakes, since “One of the strengths” of Almería is its “organization, the block and the joint work, and with a First team you have to multiply it by two because as you open a little more than necessary, you leave or give facilities, you penalize more “.

“One of the important differences in the category is that a mistake in the Second Division can be paid dearly, but in the First Division you almost certainly pay for it. The teamwork will be decisive. Elche is a tactically very worked team and I doubt that they will let us make a game where we catch him clueless, “he stressed.

The Catalan coach does not believe that Elche or his new coach, Francisco Rodríguez, from Almería, have taken the measure against Almería.

“At different seasons, they are very different situations. I, against Francisco, have faced many times, not only here with Almería. We have a lot of respect for the team that is coming and its coaching staff. This is his home, his land, and we are going to welcome him with the utmost kindness possible, “he said.

On the current situation of his squad, he commented that they have exceeded the “seven days mandated by the protocol to be able to dispose of the footballers who had tested positive, at least some, not all,” and added that others such as the Portuguese forward Dyego Sousa “little by little they are getting sensations” after their injuries.