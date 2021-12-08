12/08/2021 at 10:57 CET

New chapter in the war for the La Liga Impulso Project, headed by the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas. To the refusal to be part of this new plan by Barça, Real Madrid and Athletic Club, it has been added, how could it be otherwise, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Two days before the vote to give the green light, or not, to this project, the RFEF has released a statement in which it reiterates its “deepest opposition”, since “It is raised in terms that are incompatible with our legal system and we trust that the competent Spanish authorities will not allow its execution”.

The brief goes on to state that “Said regime is incompatible with the entry into management and the taking of economic participation in La Liga by any third party, much less by a private venture capital fund”.

In this sense, he adds that “The League can only belong, and can only be managed, by the clubs that play in the First and Second Divisions at all times, without in any way jeopardizing the legitimate expectations of lower-level clubs”.

Therefore, the RFEF, chaired by Luis Rubiales, is obliged to “at the disposal of clubs that do not want to link the destination of the competition to venture capital funds to help build solutions that are compatible with our legal system and preserve the traditional values ​​of Spanish football”.