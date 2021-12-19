12/19/2021 at 07:11 CET

The Spanish base Ricky Rubio returned to motorize the offensive of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a great game from Sedi Osman, to prevail by beating against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were outscored 90-119, in a game in which they did not have their main stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, this Saturday in the NBA.

Rubio finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists., He also took five rebounds and put his defensive skills on stage, by stealing three balls, to be the catalyst for the Cavaliers’ offense, who conquered their sixth consecutive win.

Osman led the team in points, finishing his performance with 23 points., shooting 11-8 from the field, including 8-5 from 3-point range, in addition to adding five rebounds to his personal stats.

Darius garland was another who had an effective work in the attack of the Cleveland, by making 10 of his 12 attempts in the game, to finish with 22 points.

Jordan Nwora was the main man on the Bucks offense, recording 24 points and nine rebounds, shooting even 50% (8-4) from three-point range.

Veteran DeMarcus Cousins ​​posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the losing cause.

The unarmed champion

The defending NBA champions played with the casualties of their main stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo (health protocol against covid), Khris middleton (left knee injury) and Jrue Holiday, the latter because he played 44 minutes on Friday night, in the overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, so they decided not to place him on the court.

Along with his two-time winner of the league’s Most Valuable Player award, andThe Milwaukee team also has Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo under the health protocol.

Rubio, the starting point

Rubio started the game from the side and in just seven minutes into the opening quarter, The Spanish base gave six assists, being the key factor for the Cleveland team to take control of the match, which would not yield again in the rest of the game.

The scare of the party

With 3:16 minutes remaining to the end of the second quarter, the guard Dylan Windler, stole the ball and when trying to nail it into the Bucks’ rim, he lost control, falling and crashing his face against the court.

After several minutes on the floor and under the supervision of the team doctors, Windler got up and left the game towards the changing rooms, without it being revealed whether the player suffered any serious injury.

The Cavaliers continue in their great moment, as reflected in their six wins in a row, while the Bucks, who in this meeting were overwhelmed 90-119, must find the key to perform as they recover their stars.