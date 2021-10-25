The association between DC, Warner Bros. Television and Greg Berlanti has been very fruitful in recent years. In fact, several fans of the company prefer these adaptations of the comics than those that make it to the big screen. Titles like The Flash – 87%, Supergirl – 80%, Arrow – 100% and Legends of Tomorrow – 75% remain among audience favorites. In this context, Batwoman – 71% was released in 2019, which sought to be the way to launch Ruby Rose to fame while presenting a character much loved by the public who appealed to the need for inclusion that exists at the moment. Unfortunately, although the critics did not receive it badly, the public did and it did not take long for the actress to decide to abandon ship.

Much has been speculated about the departure of the actress, who eventually revealed that a serious accident, and the need to take a break to recover, were the real reasons for retiring. Since then, Rose has talked more and more about what was really going on on the show’s set. Recently, the actress of Megalodon – 42%, dropped a bomb by assuring that the studio was incompetent to take care of the cast and crew, and that in addition to the injury she suffered, she also witnessed serious accidents suffered by the stuntmen risky. To add fuel to the fire, he also revealed that on several occasions he tried to call for real actions to improve the situation that were ignored, and that his colleague Dougray Scott verbally and emotionally abused several women in the production.

Immediately the producer and Scott himself made their own versions public where Ruby rose she was the one who was presented as aggressive, unprofessional and even dangerous. At this point it was also revealed that, in reality, the actress was fired and that her actions must really have been very serious, as they had no qualms about getting rid of the protagonist herself.

With the ball on her side of the court, Rose responded to these accusations with a series of posts showing emails and messages that seem to confirm her words. According to ComicBook.com, in one of the emails, the actress expresses her annoyance and her desire to resign due to the terrible treatment within the production. Similarly, he published an email from Greg Berlanti where he congratulates her on her performance in the first season, this as proof that she was a professional:

You are a beautiful orchid. You are so considerate, but the real gift is your great performance and hard work. I am very grateful for your talent and generosity! Have a great free time and congratulations on the great success of this year!

Here Ruby rose Take the opportunity to explain that he respects Greg Berlanti, but that he cannot ignore the situation that unfolded on the set of Batwoman:

I really like Greg. I still want to think that it has a human side, so this is very harsh, but again, it is not in the report because the report is… Wow, very intense to have to reveal it.

The actress also assured that no one spoke about her alleged lack of commitment until she was injured on set and was fired. On the other hand, Rose also assures that Caroline dries, in charge of developing the series for The CW, is not really a feminist or LGBTQ rights advocate and that Batwoman it was just an excuse to convince the public that they want more representation:

Out of my bed. But deciding between posting Caroline’s email about not being an LGBT or feminist activist… (but saying that she might be to others during the show). I mean, monetizing with gays is how you found your desire to “make people feel included” or the exchange of emails where I did go and the truths about that from them 3. Let me give you time to act in private, which is all. that I wanted… mediation not litigation, appropriately, which should happen quickly considering that when I went to find an attorney, Greg had already hired them all.

Among the large number of emails and messages, Ruby rose She assured that a good part of the crew supports her, but that they cannot speak about it due to the restrictions in their contracts. He also published a series of emails asking for a No Screaming policy to be applied on set due to the way Scott assaulted other workers; However, Rose clarifies that they ignored her request and did not resolve the problem with the actor who apparently also showed up late for filming and left when he wanted. Now we will have to wait for the answer from Warner in this regard, but one thing is certain: this is just beginning and could have quite strong legal implications for both parties.

