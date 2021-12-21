Some believe that their cache in the league is oversized and that the lack of resounding ring-shaped success on the part of Utah Jazz, does not justify that he is one of the highest paid players, but Rudy gobert He strives to show that he is a unique competitor and that he will go down in the history of this sport. The project of those from Salt Lake City every time looks better and is totally directed and conditioned, in the good sense of the word, by everything that the Frenchman contributes, both in defense and in attack. Established as one of the best defenders in the league, his NBA statistics They also show an evident hegemony under the boards in attack and can make you conquer new territories, never before explored, in the history of the competition.

While it is true that the imposing physique of the players and the evolution of the sport in general mean that many statistical records are being broken, there is an apparently acceptable one that has never been broken, such as finishing a season averaging 15 points or more. , 10 rebounds or more and a 70% accuracy in field goals or more. There have been many men with the natural ability to sign large numbers, but none was as efficient in his throws as a Gobert who knows his strengths and weaknesses perfectly, acting accordingly and providing his team with a supernatural intelligence to read their spaces and maximize everything you can contribute.

Rudy Gobert tonight: 23 pts

21 REB

4 BLK He is averaging 15.1 PPG, 14.8 RPG, 73.8 FG% – he is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 15/10 on 70% shooting in a single season. pic.twitter.com/7BHndsf7Hb – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 21, 2021

Gobert aims to finish averaging 15/10/70%

At the moment he is averaging 15.1 points per game, this being the parameter in which he can go fairer, because with rebounds he is more than enough, registering a whopping 14.8 per game. The most incredible thing is how he reads the game to only shoot very close to the rim and in clear blocking and continuation positions so that he can assert his physical power. This is demonstrated by the brilliant 73.8% shooting from the field that he is registering. The positive becoming of Utah Jazz this campaign is an endorsement so that Rudy gobert stay in this magnificent line of action and achieve individual and collective successes, becoming part of the golden history of the league.