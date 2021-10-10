10/10/2021 at 11:42 AM CEST

.

Former Portuguese footballer Rui Costa, who assumed the presidency of Benfica last July after the arrest of Luis Filipe Vieira, was confirmed in office by club members with 84.48% of the votes.

Coast, 49, won the other presidential candidate, Francisco Benitez, which obtained 12.14% of the votes, with a record participation of more than 40,000 people.

The ex-footballer, who went through teams such as Milan or Fiorentina, assured this Sunday, after knowing the results, that the club comes out “stronger” from this electoral process and that the presidency is the challenge of his life.

“It is the most difficult game of my life,” he said, after ensuring that the club “has turned the page.”

The Benfica went through a turbulent moment this summer when businessman Luís Filipe Vieira, president since 2003, was arrested on suspicion of tax crimes and money laundering, some of them directly related to the club.

Scallop He spent several weeks in house arrest and was later released after posting a bail of 3 million euros, but had already submitted his resignation from the position.

Rui Costa, who was its vice president, then assumed the management of the club.