11/02/2021 at 15:06 CET

Marc Escolà

The former president of the board of directors of the Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ruled out the possibility that the two highest figures of the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski and the norwegian Erling haaland, of the Borussia Dortmund, get to form a duo of forwards in the Bayern Munich.

The rumors were happening in Germany, but the historic former Bavarian club player gave his point of view regarding the situation. For the moment, all he hopes is that the Pole Lewandowski extend your contract in the Bayern beyond 2023 as the only ram of the starting eleven.

Rummenigge, who had been the club’s general manager, writes in his column for the newspaper ‘Bild’: “I recently had a coffee with Hans-Joachim Watzke in Munich. He told me that he was very optimistic that Haaland I would continue playing in the Borussia Dortmund next season. “He commented. In addition,” Bayern know the value that Robert has, “he explained, highlighting that thanks to a” highly professional lifestyle “, the 33-year-old striker could perform at the highest level for longer. .

They don’t fit into the Bayern system

All the best European clubs are behind Haaland, including the Bavarians. But Rummenigge you can’t imagine a duo in Munich with Lewandowski: “Lewandowski and Haaland in a team. I think that’s silly, it doesn’t work. Even the system wouldn’t do that: since the days of Louis van Gaal, FC Bayern’s success has been based on a 4-2-3-1, with two wingers and a central striker. Haaland and Lewandowski they cannot act together in this system. A game system that has marked the most successful decade in the history of the club by a single player is not renounced, “he argued.