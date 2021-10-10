10/10/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former president of the board of directors of the Bayern Munich, defended the reform of UEFA’s financial ‘fair play’ to correct the economic imbalance between clubs on the European scene. He did so this Sunday in an opinion article written in the column that he normally publishes in the German Sunday ‘Wlt am Sonntag’. “We need a financial ‘fair play’ 3.0 that is applied strictly and consistently and that includes a specific list of sanctions”, wrote.

The former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan footballer, and now also a former manager, speaks of a “rationalization of football” after the repercussions of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Quite a few clubs are facing economic collapse,” he commented. Rummenige. As an example he put Juventus in Turin, who only through the authorization of capital injections have managed to limit their losses.

Due to these consequences, UEFA is currently facing, according to him, “a mammoth task” to tackle the problem. Clearly define the sanctions to which the clubs are exposed if they do not comply with the sporting and economic measures. “If a club infringes the financial ‘fair play’, it must not act in a gray area, but must know exactly what to expect, including expulsion from the Champions League,” he explained.

Rummenigge he concluded his article by asking himself a question, “Am I really punishing clubs like Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, where money is a rather relative question?”.