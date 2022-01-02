2021 was a great year for superhero cinema, but it is time to turn the page and look forward. The new stage promises enormous adventures alongside characters from many brands, including those who represent the best of the DC Extended Universe. Through social networks, shocking information is being handled about what could be waiting for the fans of this saga, and perhaps some are not entirely satisfied. According to new rumors, Batman and Superman would be eliminated from canon in The Flash, being replaced by Batgirl and Supergirl. Could Warner dare to take such a risky step?

We all know things have always been rocky for the heroes of the DC Extended Universe. In their quest to be real competition for Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. leaders made erratic decisions and rushed through all the productions, forgetting to create a saga with care and detail, taking the time to explore their characters and introduce them to them. the world as the new faces of DC. The rush of the studio resulted in films that did not fully connect with the heroes and with a Justice League – 41% that became a complete failure due to reasons of force majeure.

But Warner could be looking to leave it all behind, looking for a completely different tomorrow, a far cry from what Zack Snyder wanted for his characters. According to popular social media influencers like Grace randolph or MyTimeToShineHello (the latter followed by the famous Daniel richtman), Warner will use the argument of The Flash to eliminate Batman and Superman (Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill) from the DCEU, placing Batgirl and Supergirl, and even Shazam, in the highest chairs. Here are some strong tweets:

I don’t normally tweet about DC stuff, but I have a friend who has seen The Flash and the tape will erase all the movies Snyder has made. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League never happened. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are gone.

I don’t usually tweet about DC stuff but I habe a friend who have seen The Flash and the movie will erase every movie Snyder has done. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2022

Supergirl is now the main Supes on Earth. Keaton is Batman and Batgirl will become the new Batman after his movie.

Supergirl now the main Supes of Earth. Keaton is Batman and Batgirl will become the new Batman after her film https://t.co/cCtcuNY8AB – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2022

The movie ends with Flash, Supergirl, and Shazam forming a new Justice League.

Movie ends with Flash and Supergirl and Shazam forming a new Justice League. https://t.co/xzN4RpJLZd – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2022

Like I told you in the update. #TheFlash: Batfleck’s final appearance. Old Cavill images used on television. The New Justice League is formed. Supergirl is the new Superman. Keaton, who works with Black Canary, casts Batgirl as the new Batman. This is the new DC, let’s keep an open mind and give it a fair chance. The Keaton / Black Canary / Batgirl stuff obviously happens in his movie, to clarify.

The Keaton / Black Canary / Batgirl stuff obviously happens in her movie, to clarify. – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 1, 2022

Comments to previous tweets are completely divided, with some applauding Warner’s decision to remove the old faces and bring in new ones, while others feel completely outraged at not closing the story of the main members of the Justice League as is. should. The truth is that many fans want to see back to Cavill like Superman, so the decision to eliminate him is sure to infuriate much of the fandom. A great Superman completely wasted by the study.

But all this information will only be confirmed when The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022. In the meantime, DC fans can look forward to the release of The Batman, a completely independent story from the DCEU that opens on March 4.

