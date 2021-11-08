After the sad death of Chadwick Boseman last year, a victim of colon cancer, many doubts have arisen about how the projects that were pending will be handled, mainly the sequel to Black Panther – 90% because the plan was for his story to grow within the franchise like those of the other superheroes, with at least two more films. However, no one knew of the condition that the actor was facing, to the extent that he was working until the end.

Boseman still had time to finish with The Mother of Blues – 100% and 5 Bloods – 100%, films for which he garnered nominations last awards season, and even earned his post-mortem Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film for the film he co-starred with Viola Davis. But the future of King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still pending and, since almost no one knew about the disease he was facing, Ryan Coogler has had to make important changes.

The director who will continue to command Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made it clear that he did not want to replace Chadwick, much less make use of CGI to make him present, something with which Kevin Feige himself, president of Marvel Studios, agreed, as well who had to rewrite the script and adapt everything they already had on the table. So far it’s unclear who will take up the superhero mantle, but fans have already placed their best bets.

One of the characters most likely to inherit the throne and her place as a superhero is Shuri (Letitia Wright) because she is his sister. But new rumors have emerged that are turning heads in another direction. According to an informant from The Comic Circus, T’Challa and Nakia would have conceived a son, who we could meet in Black Panther 2. As is evident, he is the direct heir, although they would still have to wait for him to mature and see if someone requests a duel.

The film would have two possibilities of handling the arrival of the child – who still has an unknown name and it has not been confirmed who could interpret him -. One is that there is a time jump until the prince reaches a certain maturity, and the other is that someone else uses the throne in what the young man is ready, which would make us wait until a third movie. The source has speculated that this could be the best way to maintain the legacy of both the character and the actor.

It is yet to be known how they will justify the king’s absence, although it is most likely his death, fans will have to wait for the premiere to know how T’Challa dies. Meanwhile, as mentioned above, the one with the greatest possibility of being the protagonist of this new film is Letitia wrightHowever, empathy with the public has decreased significantly after his anti-vaccine comments, so many are reluctant to this possibility.

Another of the characters that the same spectators have proposed to take command of Wakanda is Nakia, from Lupita Nyong’o, who worked for a long time as a spy, but always sought to work for a shared good, not only for the citizens of Wakanda, but for everyone in the African community (and even African-American) who needed some kind of support. For many, she is the only worthy character who, apparently, has been forgotten. We will have to wait until the end of next year to see how they solve this and that they will soon resume production.

