The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences for twelve years, and in addition to the movies made by Marvel Studios, there was a division called Marvel TV, which had some hits like Agents of SHIELD – 100% and Agent Carter – 80%, but especially the Netflix series Daredevil – 93%, Jessica Jones – 69% and Luke Cage – 78%. Especially in the case of DaredevilFans were very happy with Charlie Cox’s portrayal as the lead, but since there is a debate over whether or not the series is canon, many doubt that it will return in any future Marvel productions.

However, rumors have been running for a long time that Cox will play Murdock again in Spider-Man: No Road Home, and there is even a photo leaked by the youtuber John Campea, where we see him with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). While it is confirmed or refuted if that image is authentic, a new rumor arrives, now it is said that Charlie cox will play Daredevil in four Marvel Studios projects, one of which is Spider-Man: No Way Home and another is the series Threw out, Hawkeye spin-off that will star Alaqua cox.

As for the other two projects, they are the series of She-hulk and a solo project about which we know nothing. This rumor matches many others that previously announced Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in Threw out, as well as the rumor shared by The Hashtag Show in April, where it was said that Marvel was planning a semi reboot of Daredevil:

EXCLUSIVE: Sources close to Binge Watch This have confirmed that Charlie Cox is hired to return as Daredevil in 4 MCU projects: his own solo journey, She-Hulk, Echo, and Spider-Man: No Way Home!

If having Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe back in their roles as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin was already very exciting for Spider-Man fans, it will be even more exciting with Charlie cox like Matt Murdock, but fans of Daredevil They will not have to settle for that appearance, because if this rumor is true, we will see much more of the superhero in the future, and if what was said by The Hashtag Show months ago is true, Krysten Ritter will also return as Jessica Jones in a Marvel reboot Studios.

Charlie cox has repeatedly denied that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that does not mean that he is telling the truth, just as Andrew Garfield has denied that he will be in the movie. In the past several actors have denied being part of a production and in the end it turned out that they were in it, like Rosario Dawson when she denied that she would play Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, or when Tatiana Maslany denied the news that she would star She-hulk. Hopefully Cox lied like them and this December 17 all the fans jump and scream with excitement when they see him on the big screen sharing the scene with Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, after conquering the hearts of millions with its successful feature films, the exclusive Disney Plus series have proven to be another excellent medium for telling superhero stories that expand the boundaries of the franchise. The first of the series, WandaVision – 95% surprised by its quality, and was even nominated for several Emmy Awards; then we had two more surprises with Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, and the animated series What If …? – 84% showed us the reaches of the multiverse.

