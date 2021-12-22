The return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil is being seen with eyes of wonder among fans of Marvel Studios, but it seems that the hero has many adventures ahead of him in the MCU. New information reveals that the character will be seen in the series of She-hulk with a high impact on the events that are to come. Does the Man Without Fear have a bright future waiting for him? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Netflix canceled Daredevil – 93% in 2018 and that Disney had no control over the character until November 2020, the perfect time for Marvel Studios to include him in another project. Fans of the Netflix series did their best to rescue the version of the superhero played by CoxJust remember the #SaveDaredevil movement that for several dates in recent years struggled to reach global trends on Twitter, trying to attract the attention of either the red streaming giant for a new season or Kevin Feige.

The dreams of fans of Daredevil were fulfilled and Feige called again Cox for a special cameo in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%. Matt Murdock appeared at Peter Parker’s home to advise him on his status as Spider-Man. Audiences went wild at Charlie’s return but things are just beginning. New Reddit rumor suggests the character will return in She-hulk And he will also wear a completely different outfit than the one we saw in the Netflix series. The information is circulating thanks to the website moderators, who have provided a very detailed list of what we will possibly see Matt Murdock do.

According to information on Reddit, Daredevil will be present in She-hulk with the famous blue and yellow suit that everyone knows from comics. He will appear in only two episodes and we will see him as a defense attorney for a tailor in a case involving Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk). Rumors hold that both characters will meet, fight, reconcile, and have a brief romance.

Charlie cox managed to accumulate fame and fortune with the three seasons of Daredevil, a very well accomplished series by Netflix. The actor became impressively fond of his character and it was very difficult for him to say goodbye after the announcement of the cancellation. In early 2019 it became known that Cox had signed petitions to save the series, although the reality was more difficult and nothing could rescue the adventures of Matt Murdock in the territory of Netflix. But things have been taking their place little by little and Charlie cox has regained its position of honor in the superhero industry. According to Reddit details, Matt Murdock will not only appear on She-hulk, will also have interventions in Ironheart, Moon knight Y Threw out. It seems that even better times await superhero fans.

At this point it’s worth wondering if Daredevil you will have the opportunity to star in your own series or movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or if Kevin Feige it will simply add him as a relevant but minor character in more productions. We will have to wait a while to find out. The series of She-hulk It still doesn’t have a release date on Disney Plus but we know it will arrive sometime late in 2022.

