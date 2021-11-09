Although Chloé Zhao does not have a long history, her projects have been very significant. With Nomadland – 100% swept through awards season and with Eternals – 58% took a firm step into the world of multi-million dollar franchises without losing their very particular storytelling style. While criticism of Marvel’s latest installment hasn’t been very positive, audiences and the box office have been genuinely generous, with many even saying the negative comments are proof of Zhao’s talent for altering genre clichés and intention. has the company to shake up its own style. For all these reasons, it is very possible that the partnership with Disney will continue to benefit the creator.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Once Kevin Feige accepted that Zhao is a great connoisseur of comics, movies and, above all, the world of Star wars. She herself has said that she would be interested in filming a project within this universe, and as it is well known that LucasFilm has many titles planned, it is possible that the director will end up moving on to this saga. Star wars it is a somewhat complicated franchise. As the original creation of George Lucas, the first films completely changed cinema and even managed to exploit marketing to the fullest, thus elevating the status of the most loyal collectors and fans.

Unfortunately, although no one wants to stop watching more stories from Star wars, there is a constant discussion about how much this exploitation is worth. Sure, it’s worth every penny to the Disney-LucasFilm partnership, but fans aren’t so sure anymore. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% ended up proving an important point, and that is that changing any of its elements ends up being frowned upon by viewers. This sequel is far from perfect, but Rian Johnson put his personal touch on it and decided to take a risk to find a new path that would evolve what we already know about this universe. The reaction was negative and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% returned the story to the familiar pattern.

One Take News says that Chloé zhao could direct a new installment of Star wars. Although there is still no confirmation by either party, the source assures that after much investigation, it is known that the deal with the director is about to be closed. With this news, it is impossible not to think that something similar to Johnson’s could happen. After all, no matter how fanatic and knowledgeable she may be, the creator always seeks to put a special spin on these stories, and in that she seems to have the full support of Kevin Feige.

You may also like: Eternals: Kevin Feige claims Chloé Zhao knows more about Marvel, Star Wars and manga than anyone

It was confirmed long ago that Kevin Feige would go on to produce a project of Star wars, and he has spoken with great respect about the vision of Chloé zhao and the faith that the brand had to develop Eternals. Feige is best known for running the MCU, which is still standing and quite strong. The fact that they have so many years and titles with incredible success is enough to hope that the producer improves the future of Star wars, which for now causes more excitement among its fans with series like The Mandalorian – 90%, and not with their film proposals.

If Zhao does join this proposal, the project could be very interesting, but equally risky for the group of followers who ask for new things, but who also want everything to remain the same so as not to “ruin” their childhood. The director herself assured that she will accept any job that Feige proposes, as they worked very well with Eternals, and she is one of the few who has not complained about how the production company tried to manipulate her to change the final cut of her film.

At Disney + we can expect a lot of spin-offs and the return of actors like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, but details on future cinematic installments are very scarce. Own Rian Johnson It was supposed to be at the forefront of its own trilogy, but nothing has moved on in that regard, with most assuming it was just subtly canceled. On the other hand, it has just been confirmed that Rogue squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins, stopped its production indefinitely, so we can forget about a premiere in December 2023.

Do not leave without reading: Eternals: Chloé Zhao seems to have doubts about directing the sequel