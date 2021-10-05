Although there is a lot of excitement for the final chapter of What If …? – 84% and the upcoming release of Eternals, the MCU project that is really garnering attention is Spider-Man: No Road Home because we will finally see the idea of ​​multiverses on the big screen. In addition to appearances by old villains, and possibly Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the film will feature Doctor Strange, whose sequel is already perceived as very ambitious. The magic of Strange is indispensable in the new phase of Marvel and that is why this hero may be the perfect way to bring new characters … such as the expected mutants.

Long before Disney bought Fox, fans were hoping to see the X-Men somehow become part of the MCU. As with Sony and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), there was talk of possible negotiations to definitively unite the Marvel universe. However, the mutants already had a successful franchise and the company did not want to share those millions. Although X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91% was very well received by critics and fans, X-Men: Apocalypse – 48% and X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29% were a huge disaster, partly for not taking advantage of the fantastic villains and partly for repeating the same mistakes from X-Men: The Final Battle – 58%.

When the blissful purchase finally ended, everyone expected to see the mutants overnight. At the time, Kevin Feige assured that it would take time because they had to present them in the best way, and since then fans see clues of the mutants everywhere. When will they arrive at the UCM? A small advance was the confirmation, by the actor, that in Black Widow – 87% Ursa Major’s character was indeed a mutant, but this is far from meeting expectations.

Now new information indicates that mutants could come from the hand of the famous sorcerer in the sequel to Doctor Strange. Images that supposedly correspond to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were shared on Twitter. The surprise is tripartite. On the one hand Strange seems to be a prisoner, on the other we see that those who escort him are robots similar to Ultron, and finally Charles Xavier is shown receiving the prisoner and next to him is a figure whose face we cannot see, but who appears to be Baron Mordo, played in the original tape by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Of course, it is impossible to confirm the authenticity of this image, but it is so specific that it does not seem like something out of a fan’s imagination.

This is not, by the way, the first time that mutants have been related to Doctor Strange. Months ago there was talk of another alleged leak where plans to include the X-Men were revealed. According Daniel Richtman (via cbr.com), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) would fight a mutant. At this point some might wonder why mutants would present themselves as enemies. The answer is in the multiverses. More than evil versions of the X-Men, what could happen is that Doctor Strange and Wanda end up traveling to another universe where the mutants perceive them as a threat.

After all, we must not forget that in the comics Wanda is responsible for disappearing a good part of the mutants. Although this character was not introduced that way in the MCU, because the word mutant could only be used by Fox, Wanda can still serve as a connection. In the WandaVision series – 95% were revealed to us that twins survived the experiments, while others died quickly. Fans have speculated that the reason could be the famous mutant gene that was asleep to that point.

At this time, the villain of Doctor Strange 2 has not yet been confirmed, but now that we know that the actions of the hero in the third installment of Spider-Man will cause a great change in the universe, it is clear that its sequel will be as important as in its time. it was Civil War. The next phase of Marvel could be a great success or a terrible event. With Wanda we were already presented with the true scope of magic and with Loki – 96% arrived the multiverses and the figure of Kang, and although everything sounds very good it is essential to maintain control and emotion for the next phase.

