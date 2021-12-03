We know they can’t wait to see if we’ll see multiple Spider-Man’s in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Road Home, but it’s worth remembering that the MCU’s multiverse won’t end with whatever we see in the film with Tom Holland. In fact, a new rumor indicates that we are nowhere near seeing the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the other long-awaited title in the saga that could bring big surprises and crossovers.

According to Big Screen Leaks, an insider, the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It would already be ready to be published and Marvel would be waiting for the best moment to launch it. Since it is not an official announcement, it is better to take this with some caution, although the dates are adjusted to believe that it is indeed possible to wait in the following weeks for the first look at that film.

Plot details for the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% have been kept secret. The little that has been revealed is that América Chávez, aka Ms. America, will be a co-star and the most recent leaked games have confirmed that one of the villains will be called Gargantos and will be a kind of giant octopus with which the magician will have to fight. . It is also known that Wanda will have an important role.

How likely is it that we will see the trailer in the next few weeks? There is a great possibility. Traditionally, and before the pandemic, the first teasers of a film are usually released six months after its release. Given the Doctor Strange 2 It will arrive the first week of May, that means that December is precisely the month in which it would make the most sense for Marvel to share the advance.

To this it can be added that there would be no better opportunity to make it public than before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, from a marketing perspective, so that the audience knows what the next episode in the saga is. Ironically, that film could be rather the main obstacle to the advance since perhaps its plot could advance details about the end of the third installment with Tom Holland as Spidey.

It should be remembered that Strange will have a role in the film. It will be he who will help Peter to create a spell so that people forget their secret identity. When that goes wrong, it’s the Sorcerer Supreme who explains that villains like Doc Ock and Electro come from other universes. Although it is possible that Marvel alters the trailer for the sequel so as not to release details, it is worth mentioning that the Far From Home trailer was released a few months before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame – 95% despite the fact that the story takes place after those events and basically anticipated his resurrection.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. It is known that reshoots are currently taking place with Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is directed by Sam Raimii and there have been many rumors about different versions of other characters from previous Marvel sagas that could appear. We just have to wait and see what happens at No Way Home when it hits theaters on December 15th.

